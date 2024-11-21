The High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) has definitively confirmed that retailers Auchan and Cora Romania, along with four of their suppliers fined by the Competition Council for shelf price fixing, violated competition rules.

In 2019, the Competition Council sanctioned retailers Auchan, Carrefour, and Cora Romania (Hypermarche S.A.), along with suppliers Quadrant-Amroq Beverages, Star Foods EM, Strauss Romania, and Nelson Prod, with fines totaling approximately 87.713 million lei (€18.8 million) for fixing shelf prices during promotional campaigns.

The authority found that, in some cases, shelf prices were not determined according to market rules based on supply and demand. Instead, suppliers and retailers agreed on a fixed or minimum resale price for products, resulting in higher prices for consumers.

Both Cora and Auchan contested the sanction, but the first court, the Court of Appeal, and the ICCJ rejected the companies’ claims as unfounded. Additionally, Cora requested a suspension of the fine payment until the trial’s conclusion, but the court denied the request.

Carrefour Romania, which acquired Cora in 2023, acknowledged the violation and did not challenge the Competition Council’s decision.

Regarding suppliers Star Foods EM and Strauss Romania, the ICCJ upheld the sanctions, while for Quadrant-Amroq Beverages SRL, it confirmed the violation but reduced the fine to 4.2 million lei from 5.9 million lei.

For Nelson Prod, the Bucharest Court of Appeal upheld the Competition Council’s decision, and the company did not appeal further.

Company Initial Fine Final Fine

Auchan Romania SA 36.5 million lei 36.5 million lei Carrefour Romania SA 26.9 million lei 26.9 million lei Romania Hypermarche (Cora) SA 12.4 million lei 12.4 million lei Quadrant-Amroq Beverages SRL 5.9 million lei 4.2 million lei Star Foods EM SRL 3.9 million lei 3.9 million lei Strauss Romania SRL 1.7 million lei 1.7 million lei Nelson Prod SRL 43,113 lei 43,113 lei