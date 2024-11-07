CPE Romania produces the first fully Romanian-made fiscal POS

CPE Romania, part of the Italian Custom Group specializing in the production of equipment and software for point-of-sale (POS) automation, has been fully acquired by Marius Ursulescu. Additionally, the Romanian company announced today in a press conference the official launch of the first fully Romanian-made fiscal POS, an innovation set to transform the local market.

Based in Glimboca, Caras-Severin County, the company was established in 2006 with a team of five, producing 100 thermal mechanisms daily. It has now grown to 60 employees, achieving a monthly production value of 500,000 euros. CPE aims to hire five more employees shortly and reach a target of 2 million euros in monthly production.

“The success of CPE Romania is rooted in its unique journey, beginning in 2006 with only five employees in a modest 150-square-meter facility. The company quickly grew, fueled by ambition and shared expertise, reaching 25 employees by the end of its inaugural year. Today, CPE Romania boasts modern infrastructure, a team of 60 employees, and plans to grow to 140 employees, showcasing the company’s growth trajectory in Romania’s dynamic economic landscape. This transition also marks the culmination of over 20 years of technological leadership, as CPE, previously a major European branch of the Italian Custom Group, now charts its path toward independence. We are incredibly excited to announce this new chapter in CPE’s history. The full acquisition of the Italian shares allows us to strengthen our leadership status and accelerate our global expansion plans. This shift is a moment of pride for all of us and for Romania. Our innovations are built on a foundation of international experience and strong local expertise. We aim to revolutionize the retail industry by providing efficient and accessible technology solutions for all types of companies,” said Marius Ursulescu, CEO and founder of CPE.

Edmond Mironica, Head of Sales at CPE Custom Production Europe, explained that the company’s goal is to produce over 50% of its POS systems under its own brand in Romania. Currently, CPE supplies 20% of its products to the local market, with the remainder exported to over 70 countries across sectors such as retail, hospitality, ticketing, and aviation (airports). “We are the only POS manufacturer in Romania, and our factory and warehouse here can be considered a regional hub,” he added.

Marius Ursulescu, CEO of CPE, stated that with his recent acquisition of the company, his goal is to further develop “Made in Romania” products. “In the past four months, since we’ve been fully independent, we have focused on developing ‘Made in Romania’ products and are launching the first unattended fiscal POS in Romania. The innovation lies in the fact that the fiscal component can be replicated on any device, allowing flexibility beyond specific hardware. Integration and modification are relatively straightforward.”

He added, “Tomorrow, we’re launching a new kiosk for the HORECA and retail sectors in Covasna, and starting in March 2025, we’ll release new products aimed at both the Romanian market and emerging markets.”

With newly expanded production capabilities covering 20,000 square meters and a deep commitment to sustainability, CPE operates four state-of-the-art production lines that integrate advanced IoT and SAP technology to optimize supply chain management, integrated product improvement and development (IPD), and ensure superior quality control. The facilities, supported by over 70% Romanian suppliers, produce over 200,000 units annually, and a new production and development line focuses on building a robust infrastructure. Alongside a network of 200 Romanian dealers, CPE is positioned for rapid growth both domestically and internationally.

“This is a moment of pride for both Romania and our team. Full ownership empowers us to drive innovation and pursue ambitious growth on a global scale as quickly as possible. By leveraging our local expertise and international experience, we can continue to offer unparalleled solutions that meet the evolving needs of retail and automation industries worldwide. Not only do we help retailers, but we also support a movement to disseminate technological culture, benefiting businesses of all types. From small shops to major franchises, we provide technologies that will revolutionize the retail experience. And we’re doing it with innovations Made in Romania,” emphasized Marius Ursulescu, Founder and CEO of CPE.

“UNO, the first fully Romanian-made fiscal POS terminal, represents the most comprehensive range of retail solutions, unmatched in speed and innovation – ‘Made in Romania.’ It is the most efficient and rapid solution we offer to all types of retailers: from small shops to restaurants, supermarkets, grocery stores, and franchisees, delivering technology that’s already running in Romania and across Europe. With sleek design, easy installation, and weather-resistant materials, UNO sets a new standard for autonomous retail solutions. Equipped with proximity and light sensors to optimize energy consumption, it is designed to handle the increasing demand for cashless payments, digital wallets, and contactless transactions. As the global autonomous retail sector grows at an annual rate of 25% between 2024 and 2030, UNO places CPE at the forefront of this transformative trend,” added Marius Ursulescu.

The CEO further emphasized that the POS units manufactured at Glimboca feature geolocation and level 6 cryptochips, exceeding the level 2 required by law. The products come with a two-year warranty.

The first fiscal POS manufactured in Romania, known as UNO, is equipped with advanced technology and a robust design built to withstand various usage conditions. The terminal is secure and easy to implement across industries such as retail, vending, charging stations, and coffee machines.

The unattended solutions industry is experiencing rapid growth, with an estimated annual increase of 25% between 2024 and 2030.

Formerly operating as a production unit for Custom Spa Italy, CPE’s products are manufactured in Glimboca and exported to over 76 countries, with products ranging from Washington to Tokyo and from Russia to Australia. Custom Group is a European leader in retail and automation, boasting over three decades of experience, 32 proprietary patents, and integrated hardware, software, and service solutions across various sectors, including aviation, retail, industrial automation, and gaming.