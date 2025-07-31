The Bucharest office of global law firm Dentons advised the board of directors of Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited, a premium wine producer in Central and Eastern Europe, in relation to the RON 604 million public takeover bid by Maspex Romania, part of one of Poland’s largest food and beverage companies.
Capital Markets head of practice Loredana Chitu led the Dentons legal team, assisted by Alin Roca and Bogdan Gălățanu (all Capital Markets).
Loredana Chitu commented: “It was a pleasure to assist the directors of Purcari on their duties in the context of the takeover bid by Maspex. Having had the privilege of advising the company on its IPO and listing in 2018, it is especially rewarding to be part of yet another milestone in Purcari’s journey on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.”
