DHL Express Romania has inaugurated its new operational center at VGP Park Bucharest North, Ștefăneștii de Jos, the company’s most significant investment in recent years on the Romanian market. The facility, located at Șoseaua de Centură nr. 46, marks a historic milestone for DHL Romania as the company’s first carbon-neutral operational hub in the country, representing an investment of over EUR 5 million. The new logistics center is specialized in processing parcels arriving in Bucharest by air and road from anywhere in the world, with the purpose of significantly increasing the sorting and processing capacity for international shipments. The site covers a total area of 4,130 sqm, of which 3,604 sqm are dedicated to warehouse activities, while 526 sqm host the modern offices for employees at this site. The complex also includes 23 parking spaces.

The logistics center has a maximum sorting capacity of 2,800 items per hour and serves Bucharest and the surrounding areas through 40 delivery routes. Of the current fleet of around 40 vehicles operating from this location, half are electric, and expansion plans foresee a significant increase in the number of electric vehicles nationwide in the coming years.

“For DHL Express Romania, this inauguration marks the most important milestone in recent years. The new operational center in Bucharest is designed to meet the evolving needs of Romanian companies and to support them in expanding their presence on international markets. The facility enables faster and more efficient operations, while also providing our team with a modern and comfortable working environment. After 34 years of presence in Romania, we continue to invest in the infrastructure that connects the Romanian economy with the entire world,” said Bogdan Enache, Managing Director of DHL Express Romania.

“This new operational center represents a major step in DHL’s mission: to connect people and improve lives. With this carbon-neutral facility – the first of its kind for DHL Express in Romania – we demonstrate our strong commitment to achieving zero emissions by 2050. The investment in Bucharest highlights Romania’s strategic role in Central and Eastern Europe and our confidence in the potential of this dynamic market. High-growth markets like Romania help us to capitalize on geographic tailwinds and help customers thrive in a changing global trade landscape,” added Mike Parra, CEO DHL Express Europe.

The new operational center at VGP Park Bucharest North operates in an innovative building certified BREEAM Excellent, meeting the highest sustainability standards. The facility uses heat pumps for heating, ensuring superior energy efficiency and minimal environmental impact, while eliminating the need for gas. Key features include: a comprehensive Building Management System (BMS) for efficiency and reliability, electric mobility infrastructure with 25 charging stations offering 50 charging points, energy-efficient LED lighting with motion sensors and automated control systems, a high-efficiency HVAC system that helps reduce CO2 emissions, as well as advanced thermal insulation to lower energy consumption.

The inauguration event was attended by Mike Parra, CEO of DHL Express Europe; Her Excellency Angela Ganninger, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Romania; Geoff Walsh, CEO of DHL Express Central Europe and Bogdan Enache, General Manager of DHL Express Romania, together with DHL partners and representatives of the trade press.

With nearly 35 years of experience in the Romanian market, DHL Express currently operates with over 500 employees, 3 aircraft, a fleet of more than 200 vehicles, and ensures full national coverage through its network of over 40 strategic locations in the country’s main cities.