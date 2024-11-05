DIGI Launches in Portugal with Competitive Pricing from Day One

Beginning November 4, DIGI launches its commercial operations in Portugal, offering a wide range of services for individual users: fiber optic broadband internet, mobile voice and data on 2G/4G/5G networks, television, and fixed telephony. In a future phase, DIGI aims to diversify its portfolio with solutions targeted at the business segment.

Within just two and a half years, DIGI Portugal has built and developed a modern fiber optic infrastructure and a national mobile network from scratch, using state-of-the-art technologies to provide Portuguese consumers with high-quality solutions at the most affordable prices.

For residential customers, the mobile voice and data service prices range from 4 euros/month (including VAT) to 9 euros/month (including VAT), offering data from 50 Gbytes up to 200 Gbytes or unlimited. The broadband fiber optic internet service can be purchased for 10 euros/month (including VAT) for 1 Gbps access or 15 euros/month for 10 Gbps access (coming soon). Fixed telephony subscriptions are available at 1 euro/month or 2 euros/month (including VAT), while the television service, with over 60 included channels, can be contracted for 12 euros/month (including VAT). Subscribers have the freedom to choose an individual service from the offer or customize a package.

For reference, a complete package with 1 Gbps fiber optic internet, a mobile line with 50 GB of data on 4G/5G networks, and digital television costs 26 euros/month (including VAT).

From the first day, customers can benefit from: fixed broadband internet at 1 Gbps, TV access with over 60 existing channels, 4G and 5G fixed and mobile telephony with generous data traffic. Upcoming additional services include fixed broadband internet at 10 Gbps and WiFi7, WiFi Mesh, a TV app for smart TVs, Android and Apple set-top boxes, or smartphones/tablets, and cloud storage space.

The official launch event of DIGI’s operations was attended by Her Excellency, Mrs. Sandra Maximiano – President of ANACOM’s Board of Directors, Her Excellency, Mrs. Daniela Gîtman – Romanian Ambassador to the Portuguese Republic, Mrs. Ecaterina Petre – Head of the Consular Section, along with officials, partners, representatives of central authorities, and the media.

During the press conference, Valentin Popoviciu, Executive Director of Digi Communications, emphasized: “Today, we are thrilled to inaugurate DIGI Portugal, an ambitious project on which we have worked intensively, ready to offer future clients reliable and trustworthy solutions. The expansion of broadband services continues steadily, based on long-term investments in our own fiber optic infrastructure, enabling us to gradually reach new areas for delivering DIGI services. Currently, our mobile network reaches over 93% of the population and is actively developing in several regions, including islands and indoor spaces. In this context, we invite potential subscribers to test our services to experience how well they meet today’s communication needs.”