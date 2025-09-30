Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

A recent study analyzing Romanian online shopping habits reveals interesting insights into how artificial intelligence (AI), social media, and economic factors shape consumer behavior. The new edition of the annual report analyzing the e-commerce market – eCommerce Radiography in Romania was conducted by easySales.

AI Adoption in Online Shopping

The study found that 19% of Romanians frequently use ChatGPT or other AI tools to compare products, considering them very useful. Another 32% try AI occasionally, while 25% are curious but have not yet tested it. ChatGPT dominates the AI landscape with a staggering 82% preference, followed by Gemini at 13%, and other systems such as Grok, Claude, and DeepSeek under 3%. Despite AI usage, 72% still rely on Google for product reviews and information.

Impact of Price Increases

Economic pressures are affecting online spending: 25% of Romanians have cut online expenses drastically, 39% moderately, while another 25% report no change in their spending habits.

Key Findings

51.5% of Romanians have used ChatGPT or another AI tool to compare products or services before making online purchases.

82.3% use ChatGPT most often for product comparisons among all AI systems.

58.3% purchased products online after seeing them on social media.

71.9% rely primarily on Google for product information and reviews.

70.2% consider Google the most influential factor in online purchase decisions.

77.6% continue to trust family and friends most when choosing products or services online.

61.6% frequently verify information from social media or AI with official websites or physical stores.

58.4% gather product information from social media before making a purchase.

64.9% reduced online spending moderately or significantly due to rising prices.

32.4% cut their monthly online spending by 101–250 lei.

31.37% shop less frequently for fashion and jewelry items.

59.8% plan their online shopping budget around discounts or promotions.

33.5% exercise caution when online purchases exceed 250 lei.

80.8% actively search for discounts or promotions on other websites before buying.

79.5% are influenced by economic uncertainty in their purchasing decisions.

45.3% first search for a product online and then visit a physical store to see or buy it.

82.9% are more attentive to shipping costs in the current economic context.

66.7% can distinguish AI-generated content in product or service descriptions.

49.7% feel that AI-generated content has not influenced their product or service choices.

Conclusion

The Romanian e-commerce landscape reflects a blend of traditional trust networks, technological adoption, and economic sensitivity. While AI tools like ChatGPT are gaining traction as product comparison aids, Google remains the dominant source for reviews and research. Social media significantly impacts purchase decisions, but consumers continue to verify information and remain cautious, especially in the face of rising prices and economic uncertainty.