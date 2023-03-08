e-Mobility Rentals to grow regionally

e-Mobility Rentals, the first rental service of electric vehicles with interchangeable batteries in Europe, created in Romania, will be introduced at the international event in London, Alpha Wolves.

Scheduled to take place on March 8 and 9, 2023, Alpha Wolves offers a chance for CEE start-ups and entrepreneurs to pitch their businesses and ideas, discover the most promising scale-ups and engage with the most influential investors in the ecosystem.

At Alpha Wolves, e-Mobility Rentals will present one of the most innovative electric urban mobility solutions in the world, consisting of electric vehicles and scooters with interchangeable batteries via Swap Stations, with unlimited access.

Electric mobility offers a number of important benefits: it is versatile, the technology being usable on several types of vehicles, has a reduced carbon footprint compared to conventional mobility, it is cost efficient because it relies on electricity instead of fossil fuel, and generates a low impact on the environment, as it does not produce polluting emissions.

“We will present the e-Mobility Rental project to foreign investors participating in the Alpha Wolves conference given our target to raise a new round of investment. We will also follow the trends in the region and actively look for new strategic partnerships in Europe that will ensure our accelerated growth in the coming years. More than ever, the interest in new sustainable alternative solutions to urban mobility has increased, and we successfully address this need because we offer not only the option of electric car rentals, but also a suitable ecosystem for charging and recharging batteries. Therefore, the next strategic step will be to also develop an electric battery assembly line.

Europe’s e-mobility market and industry are part of a rapidly growing sector driving the shift to green energy and sustainable transport. This includes electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and other related services. The market is expected to reach over €100 billion by 2025 and e-Mobility Rentals can capitalize on this potential by offering competitive prices for a currently unique solution in Europe” says Cosmin Alexandru Văleanu, founder e-Mobility Rentals.

Today, e-Mobility Rentals owns a growing fleet of electric vehicles and scooters that can be contracted and rented by companies across different industries such as couriers, deliveries, services, as well as by individuals or families who want to gain their freedom of movement, at competitive costs, without polluting or affecting the already heavy traffic in cities.

“The e-Mobility Rentals innovation represents a one-stop shop solution for businesses that need a fast, financially efficient, and ecological method of transportation. In 2022 we introduced an electric vehicle rental and purchase service to the market. This model brings value to all our partners both in terms of price and ease of contracting and helps them grow their business and reduce their carbon footprint. We have created a solution that simplifies urban mobility and helps decrease pollution. We will present all of these benefits to Alpha Wolves investors and attendees as our company has all it takes to grow locally and regionally.

The expansion of our business takes place in a context in which the European Union has established ambitious objectives for reducing emissions and increasing the share of renewable energy in the energy mix. Governments have created incentives and policies to promote the adoption of electric vehicles, including the development of charging infrastructure, subsidies and tax breaks. Therefore now, more than before, both citizens and companies are moving towards sustainable solutions that are technology-centric and designed to protect the environment” says Eduard Anghel, CEO e-Mobility Rentals.