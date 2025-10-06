€1.1 Billion – the total value of Polish investments in Romania

Polish investors continue to view Romania as a strategic and attractive market due to its geographic position, growth potential, and transparent legislation, even in the current economic climate, according to recent conclusions from an economic mission organized in Bucharest by the Polish-Romanian Bilateral Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PRBCC).

Internal data of the Bilateral Chamber shows a steady increase in Polish investments in Romania. According to statistics from the National Bank of Romania (BNR), the total value of assets of the Polish companies in the country exceeded €1.1 billion by the end of 2024. Companies with Polish capital are currently active in the chemical industry, food production, construction materials, light metal packaging, transport, tourism, and trade.

“For Polish companies, the Romanian market remains extremely attractive with significant potential, especially in industries such as agri-food (food processing), construction materials and infrastructure, as well as transport and logistics. Investments in processing plants or modern logistics solutions can open up new avenues for growth and expansion. At the same time, Romanian companies can approach the Polish market with value-added products and innovative business models, leveraging the similarities between consumers in both countries. Examples like the expansion of the Romanian brand LUCA in Poland, which is already successful, demonstrate the potential for other entrepreneurs. The Polish-Romanian Bilateral Chamber of Commerce and Industry continues to be a key link in facilitating dialogue and supporting businesses that want to invest or expand their operations in the Romanian or Polish market,” stated Adam Sobieszkoda, Executive Director of the Chamber.

“Another promising area for Polish investors is the tourism market, particularly the hotel industry. Compared to Poland, the Romanian market is less saturated, and recent years have seen growing interest from foreign investors, which has brought completely new investments, including in Bucharest. An additional factor that may stimulate tourist and business traffic to Romania is its full entry into the Schengen area at the beginning of this year. This will translate into increased demand for facilities that meet the requirements of both business customers and tourists. It is worth noting that the potential of the tourism industry in Romania is not fully exploited, and Polish companies with a proven business model and capital can successfully find their place in the market,” adds Gheorghe Marian Cristescu, President of the Chamber.

- Advertisement -

During the Chamber’s economic mission, representatives of the Romanian and Polish business communities presented concrete collaboration perspectives and solutions for expanding into new markets.

“When Romanian companies expand into foreign markets, they need confidence, protection against the risk of non-payment, and easy access to financing tailored to the complexity of each project. Exim Banca Românească offers concrete and flexible solutions that meet these needs through export insurance covering up to 85% of commercial and political risks, programs dedicated to SMEs, and European partnerships that facilitate the sustainable development and success of entrepreneurs on international markets,” said Corina Vulpeș, Director of the Institutional and Business Relations Department at Exim Banca Românească.

“Romania and Poland have demonstrated that they can build strong and innovative IT ecosystems. Through bilateral partnerships, we can accelerate digitalization processes and jointly deliver competitive solutions at a European and global level. For technology companies, this cooperation means not only access to new markets but also the creation of a competitive advantage based on the complementarity between the two industries,” added Radu Postolache, a member of the ANIS Board of Directors and General Manager of Qualysoft Romania.

In the medium term, cooperation between Poland and Romania is expected to become closer and more dynamic, supported by infrastructure development, the internationalization of Polish SMEs, and the openness of Romanian companies to foreign markets. Furthermore, European trends—the green transition, modernization of energy networks, and digitalization—bring new opportunities for joint projects. In this context, initiatives like Via Carpatia and the modernization of rail and energy routes are essential to strengthening regional connectivity and the competitiveness of the economies.

The Polish-Romanian Bilateral Chamber of Commerce and Industry continues to support Polish and Romanian companies in their efforts to enter and establish themselves in this markets, offering services such as consultancy, market and industry studies, networking, and representation of members’ interests.