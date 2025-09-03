ArcelorMittal Hunedoara halts steel output over high energy costs

ArcelorMittal Hunedoara will suspend production beginning September 5 for an indefinite period, according to a company announcement filed with the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The main reasons cited are high energy costs, massive imports, and limited government support. Employees will be placed on technical unemployment and will receive 75% of their base salary.

“This decision, though difficult, reflects the company’s ongoing assessment of the deteriorating market, which continues to be shaped by persistently high electricity costs, limited government support, and intensifying competitive pressure from imports. These factors have significantly impacted the plant’s ability to remain competitive in domestic, European, and international markets. The order book has seen a steep decline, with volumes dropping by nearly 60% compared to 2024, further reinforcing the need for this extended pause,” company representatives stated in a press release to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday evening.

On Monday, a day earlier, the company had announced its intention to suspend production between September 5–30, 2025, during which employees would be placed on technical unemployment and paid 75% of their base salary.

By Tuesday evening, however, Arcelor clarified that it anticipates extending the current technical unemployment measures beyond September 30 for an indefinite period. “This measure is part of a broader effort to responsibly manage the evolving situation and mitigate the financial impact on employees,” the company said.

ArcelorMittal reaffirmed its commitment to closely monitor market developments and re-evaluate its position as the situation evolves.

The company also announced it will immediately begin discussions with social partners. At the end of last year, ArcelorMittal Hunedoara employed 545 people.