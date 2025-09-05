Austrian Media: OMV to Cut Jobs, Petrom Among Most Affected

The Austrian oil, gas, and chemical group OMV plans to cut 2,000 of its 23,000 employees worldwide, the Austrian newspaper Kurier reported. Citing employee unions, the publication stated that the company’s Romanian subsidiary, Petrom, will be particularly affected, but cuts are also planned at the refinery in southern Germany and in Slovakia, Reuters reported via News.ro. In contrast, its chemical subsidiary, Borealis, which is set to merge with the chemical division of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), OMV’s main shareholder, will not be affected. About 400 of the company’s 5,400 positions in Austria will be eliminated, with OMV aiming to make the reductions “as socially responsible as possible,” according to Kurier. OMV did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the Kurier report, Reuters noted.

Significant staff reductions in Austria

According to Kurier, a significant reduction of personnel is expected in Austria, particularly in the Corporate department. This includes the group’s management (CEO) and the finance department. Over the past ten years, the administrative department has grown significantly, reaching over 1,000 employees. Former OMV CEO Rainer Seele brought more than 200 employees from Romania to Austria for the finance department, with local employment contracts, Kurier reports.

Regionally, the cuts will primarily affect OMV’s majority-owned Romanian subsidiary, Petrom. The Burghausen refinery in Bavaria, as well as the Bratislava office, will also be included in the cost-saving program. At the same time, OMV is discussing expanding the board of directors from four to five members, discussions that, according to Kurier, have not been well received by OMV staff. The criticism is that “savings are being made at the employee level, while the board of directors is being expanded.”

Specifically, a future board member will be exclusively responsible for BGI (Borouge Group International), the chemical subsidiary. In February, OMV lost Daniela Vlad, a board member responsible for chemicals, and her responsibilities were taken over by Martijn von Koten, who oversees fuels and refineries. As a result, his area of responsibility has expanded significantly. Under these circumstances, former CEO Rainer Seele could soon return to the company’s supervisory board, Kurier reports.

The layoffs come as the group—partially state-owned—posted its fourth-best result in history last year. However, Austria’s largest industrial enterprise has launched a cost-saving and efficiency program, which is expected to be completed by 2027. This program includes not only personnel cuts but also many other measures aimed at improving efficiency and customer focus.

OMV’s layoffs are not unusual in the sector. Cost-reduction programs and workforce cuts are currently affecting the global oil and gas industry. In particular, falling oil prices are impacting profits, with the entire sector earning far less in the first half of the year than in 2024. OMV’s profit fell by 55% in the first half of the year, to €384 million.

The British oil company Shell also plans to cut 6,500 jobs, with its half-year profit down by nearly a third. Chevron is cutting 1,500 jobs, while the U.S. company ConocoPhillips is reducing one in four positions, according to Kurier.