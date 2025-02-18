AXIONET IoT, a local entrepreneurial company, has been selected by the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) for funding of €26.88 million. The project aims to develop 496 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across 200 locations nationwide.

AXIONET is founded and led by entrepreneur Gabriel Ioniță, who has transformed the company into a leading player in the local market, playing a key role in promoting innovative solutions for electric mobility in Romania.

“We have always wanted to play a significant role in accelerating electric mobility in Romania and have actively pursued this opportunity to make a substantial contribution to the market. This project is a major achievement for AXIONET and a strategic step for Romania in its transition to sustainable, energy-efficient transport with low emissions,” said Gabriel Ioniță, CEO and founder of AXIONET (photo).

Participation in this call for projects was coordinated by AXIONET’s management with the support of KPMG consultants. The project aims to develop 496 EV charging stations in 200 locations across the country, accessible to the general public. These stations are designed to serve both light and heavy-duty vehicles. Of these, 96 will be fast-charging stations with 150 kW power, and the remaining 400 will have a power capacity of 350 kW. The project covers key areas in Romania along the TEN-T road network, with stations placed no more than 3 km from exits or urban hubs for optimal accessibility. It will enhance the charging infrastructure and support EU objectives for sustainable transport and emissions reduction.

The European Commission, through the Executive Agency for Climate, Infrastructure and Environment (CINEA), recently declared 39 projects eligible for funding, with a total value of €422 million, aimed at developing alternative fuel infrastructure on the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). Among the selected projects, three are from Romania, including the AXIONET IoT project.

The funds will be provided through the Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Facility (AFIF), part of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) program, which supports the development of sustainable mobility across Europe.

Since 2017, Axionet has implemented over 500 charging locations in various scenarios, from private and industrial use for testing to electric fleets and public charging. The company is preparing for a significant expansion of its network, solidifying its market position. The majority of its charging points are in the Fast Charge category. Axionet also offers a full range of solutions and services for remote monitoring, localization, prevention, and reporting of vehicles and machinery, IoT solutions and services, as well as green energy solutions and services.