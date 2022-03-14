Bento signs a partnership with Clarke Energy before the debut on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Bento – Intellectually Curious, a Romanian entrepreneurial company, specialized in developing and implementing software solutions and delivering IT and Cloud infrastructure services, announces the signing of a significant contract with Clarke Energy Romania, the local representative office of one of the largest companies in the global energy industry, specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of the heat and power equipment, as well as other power and storage solutions. Bento will implement its own software product, Bento Field Service Management (Bento FSM), within Clarke Energy Romania, and the system will automate the company’s field operational processes. Bento shares will debut on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on March 16, 2022.

“Ever since we announced our intention to list the Bucharest Stock Exchange on the AeRO market, we have mentioned that one of our differentiators in the Romanian technology ecosystem is related to our own portfolio of software products. Bento FSM is such a product; we are the only producer in Romania of such a solution. Although the system has been implemented in recent years, in large-scale projects, at local and multinational companies, the implementation at Clarke Energy Romania marks the first Bento FSM project outside the traditional sphere of utilities. The trust granted by Clarke Energy Romania honors us. We are confident that by automating the operational processes with the support of Bento FSM, the company will optimize all its activities related to the provision of services with the field teams. The Bento team involved in this project consists of business analysts, project managers, developers, testers, and a support team. Their role is to implement a customized solution tailored to the specific needs of Clarke Energy in Romania,” stated Vlad Bodea, co-founder of Bento.

Clarke Energy Romania has an extensive network of field service engineers, their role being to ensure the optimal and continuous operation of the equipment. So far, Clarke Energy Romania has installed over 60 INNIO Jenbacher gas engines, and by the end of next year, it will reach up to 100 units delivered around the country. The company offers after-sales support and maintenance services based on long-term contracts or requests.

Bento FSM solution will automate the activities of service engineers within Clarke Energy Romania, the implementation of such a system being the first step towards streamlining these operations. They will be able to manage the stocks of used parts accurately and send in real-time the information collected from the field, based on standardized working procedures used at the international level, in the entire group of which Clarke Energy Romania is part.

“Considering the specifics of our company, with a workforce distributed throughout Romania, providing various services, such as installation, service, maintenance, replacement of parts for an increasing number of projects, we considered that digitalization can significantly optimize the operational processes within our company. We selected a Romanian company, Bento, with their own solution because they convinced us from the presentation phase that they understood our business, the specific workflows and that the FSM solution fully covers our requirements. With the help of Bento consultants and with our direct involvement, we aim to implement a complex solution that will then be implemented in the other companies in the group,” stated Mihaela Văcăruș, Commercial Director of Clarke Energy Romania.

Bento will provide technical support, maintenance, monitoring, and prevention services following the implementation process through a dedicated customer team. Bento and Clarke Energy Romania are also considering the possibility of implementing this solution in the other companies within the group in the near future. Currently, Clarke Energy Romania does not use a versatile and complete workforce management solution to cover the specifics of its business.

In November 2021, Bento raised over 13 million lei from investors through a successful private placement. With the capital raised, Bento plans to accelerate its development vertically and horizontally by expanding its client portfolio and consolidating its own software products. The company is also looking to expand its sales and marketing channels to promote these products in Eastern Europe by establishing partnerships with local companies in those markets.