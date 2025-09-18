Coca-Cola Marks 30 Years in Timișoara with €1M Solar Park

The Coca-Cola factory in Timișoara celebrates 30 years of operation with a strategic investment in sustainability: the first photovoltaic park within the Coca-Cola System network in Romania, worth 5 million lei.

The story of the Timișoara plant began in 1993, when the first bottles of Coca-Cola were distributed on the local market. The enthusiasm and outstanding results of the team led the company to build a modern bottling facility, officially inaugurated in 1995. Since then, the factory has become a true benchmark of technological excellence, with continuous investments transforming it into a strategic hub for the Coca-Cola HBC Group. Today, the facility produces approximately 284 million liters of beverages annually and exports to 15 countries, benefiting from fully automated processes and state-of-the-art digital technologies.

“This factory is an example of resilience, innovation, and teamwork. For three decades, Timișoara has shown that the passion and professionalism of its people can support continuous and sustainable growth,” said Cornel Cărămizaru, General Manager of Coca-Cola HBC Romania.

Investment in Sustainability

The strategic investment in the photovoltaic park amounts to 5 million lei, of which approximately 1.5 million lei—representing 47% of eligible costs for construction, equipment, and panels—was covered through a grant obtained from the European Union Modernization Fund. The new installation will provide around 20% of the factory’s annual electricity needs and reduce CO₂ emissions by nearly 1,200 tons per year, demonstrating that economic development and environmental care can go hand in hand.

“This investment is a clear demonstration of our commitment to a greener future and to Coca-Cola HBC’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions across the entire value chain by 2040. The Timișoara photovoltaic park is a sustainable solution that allows us to produce locally in a more responsible way,” added Cornel Cărămizaru.

Present in the Romanian market for 34 years, the Coca-Cola System—comprising Coca-Cola Romania and Coca-Cola HBC Romania—continues to have a significant impact on the national economy. In 2024 alone, the Coca-Cola System generated €911 million in added value, equivalent to 0.26% of GDP, of which €502 million represents the value chain’s contribution to the state budget.

“For every euro spent on our products, 64 cents remain in the national economy through salaries, taxes, and investments. Coca-Cola is a global brand, but a deeply local business—producing our beverages in the three factories in Timișoara, Ploiești, and Poiana Negrii,” emphasized Mark Docherty, General Manager of Coca-Cola Romania.

According to the 2024 Socio-Economic Impact Study, purchases of goods and services on the Romanian market exceeded €216 million, and 86% of partner suppliers are local. The company’s activity supports 20,700 direct and indirect jobs, including 1,560 employees of the Coca-Cola System in Romania, with each direct job supporting an additional 12 positions along the value chain.