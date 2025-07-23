BioMethaneMix aims to produce biomethane and inject it into distribution networks/utilization installations by upgrading biogas generated at wastewater treatment plants or industrial platforms.

BlendUp30 will test how natural gas distribution network equipment and existing household appliances function with hydrogen-natural gas blends of 23 vol.% and 30 vol.%.

HyGrid100 will test the use of 100 vol.% hydrogen on a section of the natural gas network with newly installed hydrogen-compatible appliances.

Delgaz Grid, part of the E.ON Group in Romania, is set to launch three pilot projects in the near future to support the development of the green gas sector and decarbonization solutions.

The first major project, BioMethaneMix, focuses on producing biomethane by upgrading biogas (generated at wastewater treatment plants or industrial platforms), validating each process step from a technical standpoint, and injecting biomethane into a segment of the natural gas supply system.

Over a minimum six-month period, a biomethane-natural gas blend will be tested, following successful models from other European countries. The tests will include measuring volumes and analyzing gas quality for billing purposes using advanced technologies.

The project will launch next year and is expected to be completed by 2027. Biomethane is a key green energy source due to its climate-neutral effect. With characteristics similar to natural gas, it is produced by processing biogas—mainly composed of methane and carbon dioxide—created via anaerobic fermentation of plant waste, energy crops, animal manure, and sewage sludge.

“Our pilot projects are essential for the future of Romania’s gas industry. We are testing the compatibility and functionality of gas distribution system components—networks and appliances—with natural gas blends containing varying hydrogen concentrations, to prepare our infrastructure for the energy transition. This includes converting existing networks to ‘H₂ ready’ and building only ‘H₂ ready’ infrastructure in the future,” said Cristian Secoșan, CEO of Delgaz Grid.

The second project, BlendUp30, seeks to validate, through long-term testing, the findings of the 20HyGrid project regarding the safe and efficient use of natural gas system components with hydrogen blends (23 vol.% and 30 vol.%).

It will also assess user behavior and ensure that operating household appliances with these blends poses no safety risks. The tests will run for at least six months on three segments of existing networks—each made from different materials (steel; polyethylene PE 100 and PE 80)—in three different localities, continuously supplied with the hydrogen blend. The project is scheduled for 2026–2028.

“Implementing pilot projects and promoting new technical solutions for the green energy transition in advance will help raise awareness of the need to reduce fossil fuel use, build trust in green alternatives, and support the development of the green energy sector to mitigate drastic climate changes,” said Anca Evoiu, Deputy General Director of Delgaz Grid.

The third project, HyGrid100, will test the use of 100 vol.% hydrogen on a section of the existing natural gas network made from PE 100, using newly installed appliances (e.g., boilers) that are fully compatible with pure hydrogen.

Initially, the tests will be conducted in a controlled environment at Delgaz Grid’s testing ground in Mediaș. After confirming the safety of the tests, a second phase will begin on a live operational network segment serving household consumers, who will be provided with hydrogen-compatible appliances. The project will evaluate the functionality of the network, appliance performance, and combustion process using pure hydrogen. Completion is expected in 2028.

It is also worth noting that Delgaz Grid is currently finalizing a related pilot project, 30HyGrid, which builds on the 20HyGrid project.

Conducted between November 2022 and November 2023, 20HyGrid successfully demonstrated the technical feasibility and safety of using a 20 vol.% hydrogen-natural gas blend in existing gas networks and appliances in Romania.

With 30HyGrid, Delgaz Grid aims to test household appliances (e.g., cookers, boilers) without modification, using blends with hydrogen concentrations of 30 vol.% and 35 vol.%—the latter being the maximum threshold before modifications are needed, according to Western European studies. A broad range of non-household customer categories will also be tested with 23 vol.% and 30 vol.% hydrogen blends.

“These projects will boost our experience and expertise, support regulatory development, and promote low-carbon green energy. We also expect a rise in green gas production and manufacturing of equipment like electrolyzers and biogas upgrading units. As a result, in 5–10 years, we could see a significant drop in green gas and equipment costs, making green energy more accessible and enabling customers to benefit from quality services at competitive prices—lower carbon footprint included,” stated Dr. Cristian Călin, Director of Green Gas and Decarbonization Programs at Delgaz Grid.