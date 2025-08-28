E.ON Successfully Issues €1.1 Billion Green Bonds

On August 27, E.ON successfully issued two tranches of green bonds with a combined volume of €1.1 billion:

€500 million – green bonds maturing in September 2031 with a coupon of 3%

€600 million – green bonds maturing in September 2035 with a coupon of 3.5%

E.ON’s CFO, Nadia Jakobi, stated:

“Through today’s issuance of green bonds, we have successfully covered our financing needs for 2025. Approximately 70% of our funding is achieved through green bonds. This underlines our commitment to supporting the green transformation of the European energy system through sustainable financing. Considering the pre-financing from 2024, this year’s volume remains below our usual annual level.”

The transactions attracted strong investor demand, with a combined order book exceeding €2.75 billion.

Proceeds from both green bond tranches will be used to finance and/or refinance eligible green projects, as defined in the E.ON Green Bond Framework, which is fully aligned with the EU taxonomy. Barclays, BNP, ING, and SMBC acted as active bookrunners in the transaction.