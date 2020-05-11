EC OKs compensation to energy-intensive companies in Romania

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, Romanian plans to partially compensate energy-intensive companies for higher electricity prices resulting from indirect emission costs under the EU Emission Trading Scheme (ETS). The scheme will cover the period 2019-2020, with a provisional budget of approximately EUR 291 million (RON 1,397 million). Who will benefit? Companies active in Romania in sectors facing significant electricity costs and which are particularly exposed to international competition. The compensation will be granted through a partial refund of indirect ETS costs to eligible companies.

In particular, the scheme will avoid an increase in global greenhouse gas emissions due to companies relocating to countries outside the EU with less stringent environmental regulation. Furthermore, the Commission concluded that the aid granted is limited to the minimum necessary.

More information will be available on the Commission’s competition website, in the State Aid Register under the case number SA.56403.