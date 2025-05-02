Electrica gets 3.1 billion lei syndicated loan

The largest energy supplier and distributor in Romania, Societatea Energetică Electrica SA is refinancing its activity. The company has signed a syndicated loan agreement, coordinated by Banca Transilvania and Banca Comercială Română, as Mandated Principal Co-Arrangers, with the participation of Raiffeisen Bank as Sustainability Agent, and which also includes a credit facility intended to finance eligible green projects and support a sustainable business model.

The loan is structured in four credit facilities and will be used to partially refinance existing bank exposure, support investment plans in energy infrastructure and develop the renewable energy production portfolio.

The money will be used to partially refinance the existing banking exposure at the level of the parent company, Societatea Energetică Electrica S.A. (“ELSA”) and its subsidiaries – Electrica Furnizare S.A. (“EFSA”) and Distribuție Energie Electrică România S.A. (“DEER”), as well as to develop the electricity production segment from renewable sources and to support capital investments related to the 2025-2027 CAPEX plan of the electricity distribution subsidiary.