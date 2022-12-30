Electricity price cap coming into force as of January 1

The electricity price cap for household consumers will apply automatically between January 1, 2023 – March 31, 2025, depending on their monthly consumption, without the need for any other action, except for certain categories that must file applications and declarations in order to benefit from support measures.

Declarations and applications must be submitted by users of medical devices, appliances or equipment required for treatment, by people who provide for at least 3 children up to 18 years old, or 26 years old if they pursue a form of education, and members of single-parent families with at least one dependent child aged up to 18, respectively 26 if they pursue a form of education.

The final capped price for electricity is a maximum of 0.68 RON/kWh, VAT included, for the consumption registered between January 1, 2023 and March 31, 2025 by the following categories: household customers whose monthly consumption is between 0 and 100 kWh included; household customers who use medical devices, appliances or equipment for treatment, based on an application and bona fide declaration (the capped final billing price applies from the 1st of the month following the one in which the mentioned documents were submitted); household customers with at least 3 dependent children aged up to 18, respectively 26, if they follow a form of education, based on an application and a bona fide declaration (the capped final billing price applies from the 1st of the month following the one in which the mentioned documents were submitted); domestic customers, single-parent families with at least one dependent child aged up to 18, respectively 26 if they pursue a form of education, based on an application and a bona fide declaration (the final capped billing price applies from the 1st of the month following the one in which the mentioned documents were submitted).

A final price of maximum of 0.80 RON/kWh, VAT included, applies for the consumption registered between January 1, 2023 and March 31, 2025 by household customers with a monthly consumption between 100.01 and 255 kWh. Electricity consumption between 255 and 300 kWh/month shall be billed for a maximum price of 1.3 RON/kWh, VAT included, and for a monthly consumption in excess of 300 kWh/month, the entire consumption is billed for a maximum price of 1.3 RON/kWh.

The following categories of consumers shall be charged a maximum price of 1 RON/kWh, VAT included, for 85 percent of the monthly consumption, while the difference shall be billed for a maximum price of 1.3 RON/kWh, VAT included, based on the legal representative’s bona fide declaration: small and medium-sized enterprises, operators/regional operators that render/provide public utility services, the Bucharest Metro Transport Company Metrorex, as well as airports under the authority/coordination of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure; food industry, agriculture and fishing economic operators; local public authorities and institutions, devolved public services of ministries and other central bodies, companies and trading companies of county, municipal or local interest, corporations and all public and private entities that provide a public service; national research & development institutes.

The consumption of public and private hospitals, public and private educational units, as well as nurseries, public and private providers of social services listed in the Social Services Classification Directory shall be billed for a maximum price of 1 RON/kWh, VAT included.

A maximum price of 1 RON/kWh, VAT included, shall be charged for 85 percent of the monthly consumption of public institutions other than those previously mentioned, as well as of the public institutions belonging to the denominations officially recognized in Romania. The difference of 15 percent of the monthly electricity consumption shall be billed for a maximum price of 1.3 RON/kWh, VAT included.