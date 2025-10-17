GE Vernova to Supply 42 Wind Turbines for Ialomița Wind Farm

GE Vernova announced that it has entered into an agreement with Greenvolt International Power to supply, install and commission 42 6.1 MW onshore wind turbines to power a wind farm in Ialomița County.
The contract for the Ialomița project was registered in the third quarter of 2025, and wind turbine deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026. The wind farm will have a capacity of approximately 252 MW, supporting Romania’s goal of adding a significant amount of renewable energy by 2030, GE Vernova also said.
The 6.1 MW GE Vernova model with a 158 m rotor is a basic model of the American company. The wind farm will generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of over 110,000 homes and businesses in Romania, annually.
“We appreciate the trust that Greenvolt has shown in the GE Vernova teams and our technology. This project reinforces the value of our “workhorse” product strategy and demonstrates our ability to bring added value to customers in Romania and across Europe,” said Gilan Sabatier, Commercial Director of GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind Energy division for international markets.
The Ialomița Nord wind farm is being developed by Țăndărei Solar, 100% owned by Greenvolt International Power from Portugal, a well-known investor in renewables. The farm received the establishment authorization from ANRE in June, and is one of the projects that qualified for the CfD (contracts for difference) scheme, and will benefit from this support scheme for 15 years, for a capacity of 125 MW. The company qualified because it offered an exercise price of 67.89 euros/MWh. The farm is expected to become operational in 2027.
