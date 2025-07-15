MaintainX Raises $150M, Hits $2.5B Valuation with AI Tools

Romanian-born Chris Țurlică, co-founder of the startup MaintainX, recently secured $150 million in Series D funding, raising the company’s valuation to $2.5 billion. MaintainX provides AI-powered solutions for companies across various industries—from manufacturing to operational maintenance.

MaintainX is a startup founded in 2018 in San Francisco by Romanian-born entrepreneur Chris Țurlică, along with Hugo Dozois-Caouette, Mathieu Marengère-Gosselin, and Nick Haase. In total, the startup has received $254 million in funding.

Romanian-born entrepreneur Chris Turlică graduated from high school in the US and college in Canada (McGill University), with a Bachelor of Commerce and Finance degree. He has also had business experience in the technology sector and is also an angel investor, with experience in buy-side finance and innovation in SaaS finance.

Before co-founding Maintainx, he built, led and sold Voo, a startup that developed a messaging app for consumers. Previously, he was an entrepreneur in residence at Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners. Chris holds a degree in finance from McGill University and was the president of the McGill Alumni in California. Lead investors in this round include Bessemer Venture Partners, Bain Capital Ventures (BCV), D. E. Shaw Ventures, Amity Ventures, August Capital, Founders Circle Capital, Sozo Ventures and Fifth Down Capital, as well as angel investors Rahul Mehta, co-founder of DST Global, and Dave McJannet, CEO of Hashicorp, among others.

“Equipment failures cost companies $1.4 trillion annually, and many still rely on outdated tools. We built MaintainX to change that,” said Chris Turlică, CEO and co-founder of MaintainX.

“In today’s unpredictable global environment, where supply chain disruptions and external cost pressures are hard to control, our mission is more important than ever. I’m proud to see our customers offset external pressures by reducing unplanned downtime on assets, parts, and labor costs, while transforming their frontline professionals into the IT workers they deserve to be with the help of AI.”

MaintainX’s approach focuses on augmenting human capacity, rather than replacing it. The platform puts AI-powered insights directly into the hands of the technician on the shop floor and the CEO in the boardroom—both responsible for uptime, safety, and performance.