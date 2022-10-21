Nuclearelectrica benefits from the Issuer Market Maker services provided by BRK Financial Group

Nuclearelectrica, the sole producer of nuclear power and nuclear fuel using CANDU 6 type technology in Romania, company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) since 2013, will benefit starting October 21, 2022 from the issuer’s market-making services provided by BRK Financial Group. SNN, with a capitalization of RON 12 bn, is one of the first companies whose shares were included in the FTSE Russell indices dedicated to emerging markets, FTSE Global All Cap, with the promotion of the Romanian capital market to emerging market status two years ago. Following the public announcement made in August by FTSE Russell, starting September 19, 2022, the company’s shares moved from the Mid Cap to Large Cap category.

„ We are constantly considering ensuring the improved liquidity premises both for SNN shares by reference to the inclusion of SNN in the Large Cap category of FTSE Russell and, implicitly, the capital market in general. The active issuers involvement to secure the best possible liquidity through partnerships with market participants, helps reduce risk and increase value for shareholders and potential investors.”, said Cosmin Ghita, CEO of Nuclearelectrica.

The SNN share is the 14th share of an issuer on the stock exchange on the Main Market for which the BRK Financial Group team provides Issuer Market Maker services. Starting October 21, 2022, the total number of financial instruments listed on the Main Market of the stock exchange that benefit from the services of the Issuer’s Market Maker reaches 21. The specific parameters that apply to BRK Financial Group Issuer’s Market Maker activity for SNN shares are available HERE.

„ It is a great honor for us to announce the partnership with Nuclearelectrica, and we hope that the partnership results will be as visible as possible in the shortest possible time, in the sense of improving liquidity from all angles (traded volume, number of transactions, market depth and trading spread). By signing this partnership, Nuclearelectrica becomes the issuer with the largest capitalization in the client portfolio for which BRK Financial Group provides market making services.“, said Monica Ivan, Managing Director BRK Financial Group.

„ Starting today, we have a new partnership for Issuer Market Maker services at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, this time between Nuclearelectrica, an emblematic company for the local capital market and for the Romanian economy, and BRK Financial Group, one of the most active intermediaries for increasing liquidity on the stock market. We want a much more liquid market for the investors’ and issuers’ benefit, and the conclusion of such a partnership represents a step forward toward fulfilling this goal. I hope that more and more listed companies will discover this program and through it, increase the liquidity of their shares.“, said Adrian Tanase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.