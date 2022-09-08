Nuclearelectrica benefits from the Issuer Market Maker services provided by Wood Company

Nuclearelectrica, the sole producer of nuclear power and nuclear fuel using CANDU 6 type technology in Romania, company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) since 2013, will benefit from September 7 from the issuer’s market-making services provided by Wood&Company Financial Services. SNN, with a capitalization of RON 14 bn, is one of the first companies whose shares were included in the FTSE Russell indices dedicated to emerging markets, FTSE Global All Cap, with the promotion of the Romanian capital market to emerging market status in 2020. Recently, with the inclusion announcement made by FTSE Russell in August, starting September 19, 2022, the company’s shares will move from the Mid Cap to Large Cap category.

“Our concern for increasing the liquidity of SNN shares is constant, associated with our desire and efforts to have the best possible positioning on the capital market, for the company and its investors. The SNN evolution on the capital market is obvious. Moreover, the recent transition from the Mid Cap category to the Large Cap category within the Global All Cap FTSE Russell indices, drives the maximization of SNN presence in the FTSE Russell indices and, for this purpose, we have proposed to implement the market-making services for increasing the liquidity of SNN shares on the local market, with beneficial impact for both, our shareholders and potential investors”, said Cosmin Ghita, CEO of Nuclearelectrica.

The SNN share is the 4th share of an issuer on the stock exchange for which Wood & Company team provides Issuer’s Market Maker services. The total number of financial instruments listed on the Main Market of the stock exchange that benefit from the services of the Issuer’s Market Maker reaches 20, out of which 19 shares and one bond issue. The specific parameters that apply to Wood & Company’s Issuer’s Market Maker activity for SNN shares are available HERE.

„WOOD & Company is proud to become Issuer Market Maker for Nuclearelectrica, SNN. We think that this step will help to increase the overall liquidity which at the end will be positive for all market participants“, said Josef Kohout, Head of Trading Prague, WOOD & Company Financial Services.

“We are pleased to see a new partnership for the Issuer Market Maker services at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, this time between Nuclearelectrica and Wood & Company. Nuclearelectrica is an emblematic company for the local capital market and the Romanian economy in general, and we would like to see that this partnership will provide even more liquidity to the company’s shares. The ongoing efforts of the Nuclearelectrica team to improve liquidity are clear, with the inclusion of the SNN share in the FTSE Russell indices being proof of this endeavor. At the same time, we are happy about Wood & Company’s involvement in the Issuer’s Market Maker program, Nuclearelectrica being the 4th company for which Wood & Company offers this service“, said Adrian Tanase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.