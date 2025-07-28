PPC Blue to Install 60 Fast EV Chargers in RO & GR with EU Aid

PPC blue, part of Public Power Corporation (PPC) Group, will significantly expand the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in Romania and Greece, using European Union funds, in order to improve the travel and also transport experience of on major European routes. The company will receive up to 2.76 million EUR in funding from the European Union, as part of Connecting Europe Facility (CEF)’s Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility (AFIF) programme.

The “East Europe Electric Route” project aims to deploy 28 DC fast-charging points, each with a minimum capacity of 150 kW, designed to serve light-duty vehicles, as well as 32 ultra-fast DC charging points, each with a minimum capacity of 350 kW, to accommodate heavy-duty vehicles.

The 60 charging points will be strategically installed in 29 different locations along key axes of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) corridors in both countries, facilitating seamless EV travel and transport in the region. Out of these 60 charging points, PPC blue will install in Romania, through this project, 12 DC fast charging points of minimum capacity of 150 kW and 32 ultra-fast DC charging points of a minimum capacity of 350 kW. The rest of the charging points will be installed in Greece.

Funding for the project comes as part of the European broader strategy to develop sustainable transport and swiftly ramp up charging infrastructure and the production and distribution of renewable and low-carbon transport fuels. For PPC blue Romania and DEI blue, the joint-project represents a strategic move to strengthen their presence in the e-mobility market and to develop cross-border green infrastructure in Greece and Romania.

“PPC blue Romania’s plans picked up speed in 2024 when we changed all systems, grew the team to better meet customer needs and expanded our network in 61 new locations, now ensuring availability in all counties of Romania. Now, we are joining forces with our colleagues from Greece to run together a joint, EU-funded project. The Communication on Competitiveness released by the European Commission stresses, among other aspects, on the importance of developing energy and transport infrastructure, and we are working our part towards a landscape where all customers can access continuous, affordable and clean energy for their mobility needs,” said Andreea-Dana Popescu, Director of PPC blue Romania.

PPC blue Romania operates charging points with a total installed power of over 14,000 kW and offers integrated electric mobility solutions to residential customers, companies and public institutions throughout the country. PPC blue installs charging infrastructure in Romania in shopping centers, supermarkets, restaurants and hotels that want to attract electric car users, as well as in public spaces made available by municipalities interested in improving air quality by encouraging electric mobility.

The PPC blue application can be downloaded from the AppStore or Google Play. It allows viewing available charging stations and choosing charging services suitable for users’ needs (Charge & Pay or subscriptions ). Through the application, users can organize their trips and use both PPC blue charging stations in Romania and Greece.

In 2024, drivers who charged their electric cars at PPC blue stations traveled a total of 10,500,000 km, equivalent to 262 laps around the Earth, recording an average of 0.20 kWh per km. Following the charging sessions, they contributed to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by over 1,700 tons/year.