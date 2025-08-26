The construction works for the largest wind farm in Moldova region, located in Vaslui County and owned by PPC Renewables Romania, have entered a new phase: the first 2 of the 23 turbines planned for the wind farm have been installed.

The Deleni wind farm, located in Vaslui County, will become the largest renewable energy production unit in the Moldova region upon commissioning, with an installed capacity of 140 MW.

The park is equipped with GE Vernova turbines, each with a capacity of 6.1 MW. This is nearly three times higher than the turbines installed during the previous major development phase of wind energy in Romania, which occurred up to 2012.

The installed turbines stand at 121 meters high, with a rotor diameter of 158 meters, each blade measuring 77.4 meters in length. For the foundation of each tower, which has a diameter of 20 meters, about 630 cubic meters of reinforced concrete were poured.

To transport each turbine component, 12 oversized transports were organized along the Constanța – Brăila – Vaslui route, with an average duration of 3 nights per transport.

The wind turbines will be installed on land related to Deleni, Costești and Bogdănești localities, with the 400/220/110 kV interconnection power station being located within the radius of Banca. The infrastructure in the area will allow residents access to the connecting roads that transit the park. It will have three transformer stations, with the Banca station serving as the interconnection station with the National Energy System. The project is also designed to allow the addition of energy storage capacities, if necessary.

“With the installation of the first wind turbines, we are moving into a new stage in the construction of the Deleni park. The wind potential in the region is considerable, and our geographic expansion beyond Dobrogea, traditionally known for wind energy, contributes to both diversifying Romania’s energy mix and addressing the production capacity deficit in the North of the country, as well as benefiting the local community”, said Adrian Dugulan, General Manager of PPC Renewables Romania.

The wind farm will generate approximately 370 GWh of electricity annually, avoiding CO 2 emissions of about 215,000 tons per year, and supplying enough energy to power the equivalent of 100,000 households – a city the size of Vaslui, including its component localities.

Upon completion of the project, PPC Renewables Romania’s total installed renewables capacity will reach about 1.5 GW.