PPC Renewables Romania will commence the works on the second phase of the Deleni wind farm in Vaslui County, the largest wind project in the region of Moldova. The capacity of the park, whose first phase of 140 MW is under construction, will be increased by 85 MW, by building 14 new wind turbines of 6.1 MW each.

The turbines will be located in the vicinity of Bogdănița and will raise the total installed power of the project to over 225 MW.

“We continue to take concrete steps in developing our portfolio and remain the first major private investor contributing to Moldova’s regional development. After the first stage of the 140 MW wind farm in Deleni, we are expanding the investment by another 85 MW through this project. Thus, we contribute with over 225 MW of green energy to the national energy mix and support the reduction of the production capacity deficit in the north of the country,” stated Adrian Dugulan, General Manager of PPC Renewables Romania.

The project is part of PPC Renewables Romania’s renewable energy portfolio expansion program and continues the local investment started with the 140 MW Deleni wind farm, which is already at an advanced stage of construction. During the last year, PPC Renewables Romania has expanded its green energy portfolio, reaching over 1.3 GW, through new wind, photovoltaic and storage projects.

The expansion of production from renewable sources in the region of Moldova contributes to the geographical diversification of the national energy mix and towards strengthening energy security. Together, the two projects will help reduce the shortage of production capacities in the north of the country, as renewable energy becomes an increasingly important component for Romania’s energy security.

Following the completion of the two stages, PPC Renewables Romania will exceed 1.5 GW in renewable energy capacities. Currently, PPC Renewables Romania has an installed capacity of over 1.3 GW and is the largest private producer of renewable energy in Romania.