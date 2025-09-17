Reţele Electrice Romania has launched on the electronic public procurement platform SEAP a public tender with a maximum value of up to RON 66 million (excluding VAT), for the execution of network reinforcement works to create the technical conditions necessary for connecting users in the operational area of Dobrogea.

“These works to strengthen the electricity grid are necessary to increase the distribution capacity of the electricity grid, in order to connect new customers. Thus, the necessary infrastructure for the future need for consumption and integration of decentralized energy production will be created. Investments in infrastructure are a priority for us, so that each customer benefits from safe and quality services. Through these investments, we ensure that the distribution network is resilient and ready to meet both the current and future needs of the community,” said Mihai Pește, General Manager of Reţele Electrice Romania

The tender concerns the operational area of Dobrogea and aims to purchase works to strengthen the low and medium voltage electrical networks, before the connection point, in order to ensure the necessary technical conditions for the connection. The works may consist of replacing and installing conductors or switching the network to a three-phase one for low-voltage overhead power lines; replacement and installation of conductors for medium voltage overhead power lines; replacement and installation of poles for medium and low voltage overhead power lines; installation of medium and low voltage underground power lines; amplification of electrical transformers from transformer substations.

Also, works will be carried out to replace overhead transformer stations with concrete envelope transformer stations; installation of new concrete envelope transformer substations; replacement and installation of low voltage switchboards in transformer substations; replacement and installation of distribution boxes/wires, metering and low voltage protection; replacement and installation of overhead and underground electrical connections; but also replacement and installation of single-phase/three-phase measuring and protection blocks.

The duration of the contract is 36 months, starting from the date of signature of the framework agreement by both parties.

Rețele Electrice Romania assumes responsibility for environmental protection by applying a certified management system, which aims to reduce the impact of activities on the environment. The company responsibly manages the waste resulting from the electricity distribution activity, complying with the legislation in force and its own integrated system, ensuring its reuse, recovery or disposal through authorized economic operators.

During all stages of execution of the works awarded following the tender, the applicable legal and regulatory requirements in the field of environmental protection, as well as the relevant standards in force, will be strictly observed.

The company Rețele Electrice România operates networks with a total length of about 134,000 kilometers in three major areas of the country: Muntenia Sud (including Bucharest), Banat and Dobrogea, covering one third of the local distribution market, and is developing an investment program to improve the quality of service, safety and performance of the networks and local implementation of the PPC Group’s environmental standards. The electricity networks operated by Rețele Electrice Romania include 289 transformer stations and over 25,000 secondary substations