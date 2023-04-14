Romania, the largest supplier of diesel fuel to Ukraine

In March, Romania was the largest supplier of diesel fuel to Ukraine, surpassing Poland in the top of the states from where Kyiv imports the diesel fuel necessary to cover the current consumption, of the army and to compensate for the frequent power outage caused by the Russian bombings, according to Profit.ro.

As for gasoline, the same source says that since January, in order to avoid a possible fuel shortage after the entry into force of the embargo imposed by the EU on deliveries of petroleum products from Russia, Ukraine imported a record amount, a third of this coming from Romania, which was by far the main supplier of Kyiv.

In March, Romania supplied a fourth of the diesel that entered Ukraine, despite the reduction of the neighboring state’s imports by 7% compared to the previous month, to 446.7 thousand tons.

Thus, out of the 446.7 thousand tons, 114 thousand tons came from Romania, which surpassed Poland (79 thousand tons) in volume, according to the data of the Ukrainian publication Enkorr.