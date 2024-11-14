First Paper Factory to Replace Plastic Bags Opens in Giurgiu

The first special paper factory for packaging that will replace plastic bags, as a result of EU impositions, will be built in Giurgiu. Businessman Vladimir Cohn is investing 75 million euros in the paper factory that will create 200 jobs.
The special paper factory that will replace plastic bags in retail will be built in Giurgiu, and production will begin on November 25, 2025, according to Vladimir Cohn, the businessman who will build the factory, Economica.net reports.
According to him, the investment in the construction of the factory will amount to 75 million euros, and the annual maintenance costs to about 5 million euros. “The factory is designed to produce kraft paper for the manufacture of bags in retail and e-commerce, to replace plastic in retail or repackaging activities. Production was designed at about 120,000 tons per year, starting from November 30, 2025,” the entrepreneur explained.
Most of the production will go to export, given that, Cohn points out, “the local market does not have sufficient resources to transform paper into bags.”
In fact, at this moment, almost all paper bags intended to replace plastic ones in local trade come from imports, making Vladimir Cohn’s initiative all the more important for the economy in general.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002
The ultimate question here is if the retail companies are going to charge for the paper bags? Now, they are only obliged by law for the plastic. My opinion is that paper bags should not be extra charged at the cashier. We pay for the packaging and bagging anyway within the products pricing.