First Paper Factory to Replace Plastic Bags Opens in Giurgiu

The special paper factory that will replace plastic bags in retail will be built in Giurgiu, and production will begin on November 25, 2025, according to Vladimir Cohn, the businessman who will build the factory, Economica.net reports.