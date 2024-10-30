Ford Otosan Opens EV Battery Assembly Line in Craiova

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Ford inaugurated on Wednesday in Craiova the assembly line of batteries that will be used in the production of electric models that will be manufactured at the factory in Oltenia.

The Puma Gen-E model will be presented in December, says Ford Otosan. The batteries will be assembled in the engine bay and then transported to the final vehicle assembly bay via an overhead conveyor.

The new electric vehicle production line includes a number of automated stations operated by robots and cobots, as well as manual stations operated by human staff.

The total area of ​​the new battery assembly area is over 4,000 m2, including the related logistics areas, being fully integrated into the existing manufacturing processes.

At the Ford Otosan Craiova plant, the batteries that will equip the E-Transit Courier, E-Tourneo Courier and Puma Gen-E electric models will be assembled, a model to be presented by Ford in Europe in December.

The first deliveries are expected in the spring of 2025 Ford Otosan Romania currently produces the combustion engine versions of the Ford Transit Courier, Tourneo Courier and Puma models, the latter being one of the best-selling Ford models in Europe.