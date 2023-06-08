Gebrüder Weiss Romania is building its second logistics terminal near Bucharest

Gebrüder Weiss Romania, a company operating on the local transport and logistics solutions market, has initiated the construction of a new logistics terminal located in the southeast of the Capital, in Popești Leordeni. The company has acquired a plot of land with a total area of 70,000 sqm for this purpose and will carry out a 20 million euro investment.

“The constant growth in recent years and the need to meet our customers’ demands have contributed to the decision to make this new investment. We have chosen the Popești Leordeni area in the southeast of Bucharest because we will be in the vicinity of the A2 highway and the future Bucharest Ring Road, A0, thereby benefiting from the local infrastructure. Additionally, with the inauguration of the new hub, we will increase our storage capacity, which will ultimately result in portfolio diversification and an increase in the number of clients“, said Viorel Leca, General Manager of Gebrüder Weiss Romania.

According to his statements, with the opening of the new hub, the company will demonstrate even greater efficiency in delivery coverage. Moreover, the access to the highway towards Constanța will provide the company with the advantage of streamlining connections with the seaside terminal.

”The increasing congestion of daily traffic in Bucharest has necessitated the establishment of a second hub in the eastern part of the city. The new solution with two logistics terminals in Bucharest makes distribution within and around the capital more efficient. We are building the new cross-docking terminal to Gebrüder Weiss standards to enable further business growth in the local distribution area and expand our client portfolio. Additionally, for further development of home delivery services, we are providing a suitable cross-docking area”, stated Thomas Moser, Director and Regional Manager Black Sea/CIS at Gebrüder Weiss.

The new hub will have 17,000 sqm

According to Viorel Leca’s statements, the construction of the new terminal has already begun, and it is expected to be operational by the end of the current year. The new terminal will have a total area of approximately 17,000 sqm, including 13,500 sqm of storage space and 3,400 sqm dedicated to cross-docking activities.

“The land area is generous, allowing us, in the medium and long term, to expand the storage and cross-docking area based on market opportunities and customer needs,” added Viorel Leca.

The new terminal will provide customers with a full range of services, including FTL (Full Truck Load), LTL (Less Than Truckload), groupage transport, storage and logistics, customs, and home delivery through Home Delivery. Moreover, it will be a Class A warehouse, compliant with ADR requirements for international road transport of dangerous goods. The building will be energy-efficient with the use of photovoltaic panels, climate control through heat pumps, and charging stations for electric cars and trucks. The new facility will accommodate 90 employees, with 60 engaged in the storage area and 30 in the office area.

“Our new terminal in Popești Leordeni is the second hub serving the Bucharest area. Alongside those in Arad, Sibiu, Cluj-Napoca, Bacău, Brașov, Constanța, and Craiova, it amounts to a total storage and cross-docking area of over 85,000 sqm”, added Viorel Leca.