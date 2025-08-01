Insolvencies in Bucharest Surge by 32%

According to financial analysis platform RisCo.ro, between August 2024 and July 2025, a total of 8,639 insolvency cases were registered in Romania. When businesses in a particular sector enter insolvency, a domino effect can ripple through the economy.

Compared to the previous period (August 2023 – July 2024), which recorded 6,529 cases, this 32% increase is alarming. In July 2025 alone, there were 969 insolvency filings.

Bucharest Leads in Insolvency Cases

According to RisCo.ro statistics, Bucharest reported 217 insolvency cases in July alone. Over the past 12 months, 2,065 cases were opened in the capital, marking a 32% rise.

This worrying increase raises concerns about the stability of the business environment in the capital and highlights the urgent need for economic support measures.

An unstable economic climate and recent legislative changes have created numerous challenges for companies. As a result, many businesses have gone bankrupt, revealing a business environment marked by uncertainty and discouraging long-term investment. RisCo.ro financial experts recommend proactive risk prevention strategies for businesses.

Top 10 Sectors Affected by Insolvencies

RisCo.ro’s analysis shows that the construction industry has been hit the hardest. Between August 2024 and July 2025, 775 insolvency cases were registered in the residential and non-residential building construction sector—a 70% increase from the previous period.

By analyzing financial data, risk reports, and constantly monitoring business partners, companies can identify those that pose significant risks. The increasing vulnerability of the business landscape calls for cautious strategies based on thorough risk assessment and partner evaluation.

The transportation sector is also struggling. In the last 12 months, 381 cases were opened in the freight and relocation transport sector.

Given the large number of insolvency filings between August 2024 and July 2025, financial analysts recommend verifying every partner and supplier before signing any contracts. Compared to the previous year, the 131% increase in this sector indicates a higher risk of non-payment and a possible widespread liquidity crisis.

Thus, construction, transport, trade, restaurants, non-permanent crop cultivation, and electrical/plumbing installation works are among the most exposed to economic risk and least adaptable to current market conditions.

Insolvency and the Domino Effect

A sudden rise in company insolvencies can lead to cascading effects such as unpaid suppliers, reduced domestic consumption, and customer loss.

When insolvency rates increase in a given sector, it may reflect a broader lack of confidence in the Romanian economy.

Failure to conduct thorough checks and develop clear strategies can increase the likelihood of insolvency. In today’s climate, information is power—and entrepreneurs must base their decisions on solid data.

Financial analysts warn that the growing number of insolvencies signals deeper economic struggles and challenges that are destabilizing the market. More importantly, it points to vulnerabilities in financial resource management.

RisCo.ro advises businesses to carefully evaluate all current partners. In the coming period, companies should analyze the financial behavior of every client and supplier. They should reassess their risk strategies, make use of risk reports and monitoring tools, and remain vigilant in all investments, new contracts, and acquisitions.