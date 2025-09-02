The Capital – First Place in Insolvency Cases for Two Consecutive Months

According to the financial analysis platform RisCo.ro, the Capital continues to hold the top spot in terms of insolvencies.

After registering 217 new insolvency cases in July 2025, the Capital maintained its leading position in August 2025, with 211 new insolvency files opened. Although the figure shows a slight decrease, specialists warn that the upcoming months will be decisive for many Romanian companies and businesses.

Moreover, user behavior on the RisCo.ro platform confirms the prevailing sense of uncertainty, reflected in a high number of company searches and checks. In August 2025 alone, 119,200 company checks were conducted on the RisCo.ro platform.

“Economic instability forces entrepreneurs to be cautious when choosing business partners, careful in signing contracts, and prudent with company spending. Considering the over 119,000 company checks in August 2025, we noticed that RisCo.ro users are increasingly concerned about financial stability and the risks associated with their partners. From inquiries about company status and financial history to generating risk reports—shareholding, payment incidents, court cases, and financial ratings—users show greater interest in assessing solvency and potential difficulties of the companies they intend to collaborate with,” said Daniela Colnicianu, Sales Director Bucharest at RisCo.

Given the significant recent transformations, the use of financial analysis tools is strongly recommended to support the Romanian business environment in making well-informed decisions. RisCo.ro specialists urge entrepreneurs to remain cautious, emphasizing that financial analysis should be a priority, especially now, in the context of a volatile economy.

County Rankings – Insolvency Cases in August 2025 vs. August 2024

At the national level, 907 insolvency cases were opened in August 2025, representing a slight 6% decrease compared to the previous month. Bucharest, Cluj, Bihor, Timiș, and Ilfov recorded the highest number of insolvency cases in August 2025.

In Bucharest, insolvencies rose significantly, reaching 211 cases in August 2025 compared to 183 in the same month last year, marking a 15% increase.

Cluj remains a key county for the Romanian economy, with insolvencies increasing by 121%, from 33 cases in August 2024 to 73 in August 2025, highlighting major shifts in the local economic environment.

In Bihor, the sharp rise of 356%—from 16 cases in August 2024 to 73 in August 2025—signals growing pressure on the local economy, likely influenced not only by national economic conditions but also by region-specific factors.

The following positions in the insolvency ranking are held by Timiș and Ilfov counties. Timiș recorded 50 insolvency cases in August 2025, a 79% increase compared to the same month in 2024.

According to RisCo.ro data, Ilfov ranked fifth, with 41 insolvency cases in August 2025. Strategically located next to Bucharest, the county could become a hub for investors. However, the 58% rise in insolvencies points to difficulties in leveraging this potential.

Top Sectors by Insolvency Growth

Comparing August 2024 with August 2025, insolvencies grew significantly in sectors such as construction, restaurants, transport, trade, as well as bars and beverage-serving businesses.

Construction recorded a 63% increase in August 2025, pointing to a marked deterioration in the sector’s financial health, likely tied to high material costs, labor challenges, or delayed projects.

Restaurants saw a staggering 245% increase in insolvency cases, reflecting the impact of higher VAT and tax burdens, which have put considerable financial pressure on businesses.

Transport also experienced a major 164% increase in insolvency cases. Compared to August 2024, August 2025 highlights growing instability in the sector and intensifying pressure on active companies.