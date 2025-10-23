Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

As we step into 2025, cloud-based access control systems have become the new standard for modern security. Traditional keycards and on-site servers are being replaced by flexible, AI-powered platforms that allow businesses to manage doors, users, and permissions from anywhere.

A recent report shows that over 68% of organizations now rely on cloud-managed security tools to protect offices, data centers, and remote facilities. The reason is simple — cloud systems offer real-time visibility, remote control, and seamless integration with video surveillance, HR tools, and IoT devices.

These systems are ideal for businesses of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, because they reduce IT costs and provide stronger protection. Let’s explore the best cloud-based access control systems in 2025, starting with one of the most advanced solutions available — Coram.

Coram

Coram has become a leading name in the cloud-based access control system industry thanks to its unified, AI-driven platform. It combines door access, video surveillance, and security alerts in one central hub. Instead of juggling different tools, administrators can control everything from a single dashboard.

Key Highlights of Coram Access Control System

Full Cloud Management – Coram’s access control system allows complete control of doors, users, and schedules from anywhere. Whether you manage one site or multiple facilities, you can make updates instantly.

– Coram’s access control system allows complete control of doors, users, and schedules from anywhere. Whether you manage one site or multiple facilities, you can make updates instantly. Real-Time Monitoring – Every entry event, door alert, or access attempt is visible in real time. Security teams can respond immediately without being on-site.

– Every entry event, door alert, or access attempt is visible in real time. Security teams can respond immediately without being on-site. Video Integration – Coram connects directly with IP cameras, letting you view footage alongside access logs for better context and faster investigations.

– Coram connects directly with IP cameras, letting you view footage alongside access logs for better context and faster investigations. AI-Powered Insights – The system uses AI to detect unusual access behavior and flag potential threats before they become security breaches.

– The system uses AI to detect unusual access behavior and flag potential threats before they become security breaches. Custom Lockdown Scenarios – Coram enables quick lockdowns during emergencies, an essential feature for schools, offices, or healthcare facilities.

– Coram enables quick lockdowns during emergencies, an essential feature for schools, offices, or healthcare facilities. Scalable and Future-Ready – Whether you’re adding new doors or expanding to new locations, Coram’s access control system grows with your business.

Coram stands out because it’s not just a door management tool — it’s a complete cloud-based security ecosystem. It simplifies daily operations, enhances protection, and keeps organizations ready for future challenges.

Brivo

Brivo is one of the most trusted names in the access control industry. Its Brivo Security Suite integrates access control, video analytics, and visitor management into one easy-to-use platform.

Offers mobile credentials , letting employees use their smartphones instead of keycards.

, letting employees use their smartphones instead of keycards. Provides real-time alerts for door events, tailgating, and unauthorized access attempts.

for door events, tailgating, and unauthorized access attempts. Features an open API, allowing integration with HR software and building management systems.

Brivo is best suited for companies that manage multiple offices or want to modernize existing systems with cloud control and mobile access. It’s a reliable choice for enterprises focused on scalability and convenience.

Openpath (Avigilon ALTA Access)

Openpath, part of Avigilon’s ALTA platform, delivers a sleek and modern access control system designed for tech-forward workplaces.

Mobile-first design lets users unlock doors with their phone, smartwatch, or wearable device.

design lets users unlock doors with their phone, smartwatch, or wearable device. Integrates seamlessly with Avigilon video surveillance , linking footage to each access event.

, linking footage to each access event. Supports remote management , giving admins control from anywhere in the world.

, giving admins control from anywhere in the world. Prioritizes data security, with encrypted communications and regular cloud updates.

Openpath’s simplicity and performance make it ideal for offices, coworking spaces, and hybrid work environments where mobility and flexibility are key.

Kisi

Kisi offers a lightweight, cloud-based access control system perfect for startups and mid-sized businesses.

Simple web dashboard for managing doors and user permissions.

Integrates with tools like Slack, Google Workspace, and Azure AD .

. Enables touchless entry and mobile credentialing for convenience and hygiene.

Kisi stands out for its developer-friendly environment and quick setup time. Organizations can deploy Kisi in days, not weeks, making it a practical option for fast-growing teams.

ButterflyMX

ButterflyMX focuses on the residential and property management market. Its cloud-based access control system allows residents to open doors, gates, or garages using their smartphones.

Includes video intercoms for visitor verification.

for visitor verification. Works perfectly with property management software for easy guest and delivery access.

for easy guest and delivery access. Supports remote management for building managers and owners.

ButterflyMX is ideal for apartment buildings, gated communities, and mixed-use properties looking for a secure yet user-friendly access solution.

HID Global

HID Global continues to lead in enterprise-level security with its hybrid cloud and on-premise systems.

Offers biometric authentication , mobile credentials, and advanced encryption.

, mobile credentials, and advanced encryption. Ideal for government agencies, hospitals, and corporate campuses .

. Integrates with identity management tools for unified security across digital and physical access.

HID’s long-standing reputation and robust infrastructure make it a trusted choice for organizations that require maximum security and compliance.

Key Takeaways

Cloud-based access control systems are the future of physical security in 2025.

Coram leads the market with an intelligent, unified, and AI-powered access control platform.

leads the market with an intelligent, unified, and AI-powered access control platform. Brivo and Openpath deliver excellent mobile-first and enterprise-ready features.

and deliver excellent mobile-first and enterprise-ready features. Kisi offers simplicity and speed for small to mid-sized organizations.

offers simplicity and speed for small to mid-sized organizations. ButterflyMX focuses on residential convenience, while HID Global ensures top-tier enterprise protection.

FAQs

Q1: What is a cloud-based access control system?

A system that manages entry permissions, doors, and users through the cloud instead of local servers. It allows remote management and real-time control.

Q2: Are these systems secure?

Yes. They use strong encryption, multi-factor authentication, and AI-based threat detection to ensure data and access safety.

Q3: What happens if the internet goes down?

Most platforms, including Coram, have an offline mode that allows doors to function normally using cached access permissions.

Q4: Can access control integrate with video surveillance?

Yes. Leading systems like Coram and Openpath combine access and video feeds for complete situational awareness.

Q5: Which access control system is best for small businesses?

Kisi offers a cost-effective, easy-to-deploy solution that’s ideal for startups and growing teams.