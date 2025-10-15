WebitFactory, a software development company led by three young Romanian entrepreneurs – Marius Drenea, Cristian Ionuț Avram, and Vladin Grebenita, the AI mastermind behind the project – is launching 90 artificial intelligence (AI) agents designed to completely transform how local businesses optimize their internal processes. These agents will also enable Romanian companies to be as competitive as businesses on the global market.

“In a global context where AI is no longer optional but a condition for remaining competitive, we offer Romanian entrepreneurs access to the same powerful tools so that they can progress at the same level and compete on an pare in the global market. We have taken on the mission of creating a new and different AI agent daily for 90 days. The AI agents we create serve as ‘co-pilots’ for experts in each department, allowing them to perform at a higher level. Just as an airplane pilot is not replaced by the autopilot but is instead helped to focus on the strategic decisions of the flight,” stated Marius Drenea, WebitFactory co-founder.

The AI agents developed by WebitFactory are designed to solve concrete problems and generate efficiency across all key departments of a company, including:

Marketing: Accelerated generation of creative content and campaign performance analysis.

Operations: Full automation of repetitive processes (e.g., invoice processing, order management).

Sales: Offer personalization and automation of the lead tracking and management process.

HR: Streamlining recruitment through automatic pre-selection of relevant candidates.

Customer Support: Providing instant 24/7 responses via intelligent chatbots or voice agents.

Productivity: Reducing administrative tasks, organizing information, and freeing up time for strategic activities.

Project Management: Automating reporting, real-time progress monitoring, and optimizing resource allocation.

Implementing these AI agents significantly reduces operational costs by cutting labor expenses for repetitive tasks, eliminating human errors that lead to financial losses, and capitalizing on recovered management hours for strategic, high-impact activities.

“An AI agent is like the perfect employee: it works 24/7 without breaks, has an accuracy of over 90%, and costs a fraction of a salary. The real gain is freeing up a company’s most valuable asset—the creativity and vision of its people,” Marius Drenea added.

Data from the company’s pilot projects show time savings of 30% to 50% on automated tasks, with a reduction in human errors of up to 70%, which leads to increased efficiency and faster business decisions based on concrete information.

The integration of an AI robot into a company’s workflows takes, on average, between 3 and 7 days for standard agents or a longer period depending on the complexity of the required solutions.

To provide concrete support to Romanian entrepreneurs, WebitFactory is launching a special program: the first 150 entrepreneurs to sign up by January 1, 2026, will receive a €5,000 voucher that partially or fully covers the initial costs for developing a personalized AI agent.