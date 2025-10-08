Algorithm Measuring Environmental Impact Among NASA Finalists

Two teams from Bucharest and one from Cluj-Napoca are moving forward in the global NASA Space Apps Challenge competition, following the largest global hackathon, which took place over the weekend in the two Romanian cities, plus nearly 400 others around the world.

The jury in Bucharest awarded three teams: AiRo, Paradis, and Exo Explorer. International rules allow two teams to advance to the global stage, given the total number of projects entered in the local competition.

The AiRo team developed an algorithm for businesses that can assess the environmental impact of business decisions. The members of the AiRo team are: Mihai-Ovidiu Burea, Mihai-Carol Bâzgă, Gabriel-Cosmin Bilciurescu, Mihai Pasaroiu, and Andrei Gabriel Mitran.

The Paradis team proposed a visual learning platform for phenomena in the field of physics and astrophysics, which translates technical elements into visual and easy-to-understand language. The platform is dedicated to students, but also to the general public. The members of the Paradis team, who came from Iași to participate in the hackathon in Bucharest, are: Dragoș Andrei Bobu, Mihai Jarda, Radu Tudor Androne, Loredana Sava, and Alexandra Maftei.

The team ranked third, Exo Explorer, created a navigable and visual database for cataloging exoplanets and details about them. The team members are: Codruț Eduard Bicu, Mihai Stamatescu, Mihnea Munteanu, Tania Lorena Vînturiș, Mihnea Ștefan Stamatie, and Mihnea Zamfir.

The judges who selected the teams included Aleodor Tabarcea, engineering manager at Stripe; Tiberius Beganu, principal group software engineering manager at Microsoft; Octavian Thor Pleter, professor of aerospace engineering at the Polytechnic University; Diana Nițescu, cyber policy consultant and founder of OctogonHUB; Lucian Popovici , engineering director at Cegeka Romania, Vlad Koblicica and Adrian Țurțulea from ROSPIN, and Ada Roseti, trainer and researcher in science and technology communication.

“It was an extraordinary experience to be part of the NASA hackathon jury. The atmosphere was full of energy, curiosity, and a desire to learn. I was impressed not only by the participants’ ideas, but also by the maturity with which they worked as a team, the way they divided their roles, and how they found creative solutions to real challenges. I strongly believe that events like this are a source of inspiration, both for young people and for Microsoft, because they remind us that innovation actually stems from enthusiasm, collaboration, and the desire to do things better,” said Tiberius Beganu, Principal Group Engineering Manager at Microsoft and member of the jury in Bucharest.

“The energy at the NASA Space Apps hackathon was contagious. I was impressed by the participants’ enthusiasm, their courage to tackle complex problems, and the way ideas came to life in just 24 hours. The projects were incredibly diverse: from satellite data analysis applications to creative solutions for the environment and space exploration. I really liked how the teams combined scientific rigor with creative thinking, a combination that is rare even in tech hackathons. Events like this are gold for young people because they provide an authentic space for rapid learning, experimentation, and connecting with people who are as passionate as they are. But they also have real value for companies like Stripe: this is where future innovators are shaped, people who not only dream of solutions, but also build them,” said Aleodor Tabarcea, engineering manager at Stripe, judge of the Bucharest edition of the NASA Space Apps Challenge.

In evaluating the projects, the judges took into account technical accuracy and complexity (well-founded ideas and solid solutions), real-world applicability (the ability of projects to be used or developed immediately), team cohesion, and clarity of presentations (how well they worked together and presented their projects).

Particle Warriors from Cluj, participants in the global competition

In Cluj-Napoca, the jury selected a team to advance to the global stage. This is Particle Warriors, which developed AirSignal, an AI-based environmental intelligence platform that transforms air quality monitoring into useful information that can be applied in real time. By combining satellite data, ground sensors, and information about local activities (traffic, industry, weather, natural phenomena), AirSignal’s artificial intelligence engine correlates pollution anomalies with probable sources, whether human or natural. The app helps governments and organizations understand, prevent, and report exceedances of limit values, accelerating progress toward the EU’s zero pollution goals. The members of the Particle Warriors team are: Ovidiu-Adrian Drăgan, Aaron de Miranda Colaço, Claudiu Constantin Bogdan, Ionuț Hodina, and Filip Csibi.

At the opening of the Bucharest edition, cosmonaut Dumitru Prunariu inspired participants with real stories from his space expedition and encouraged them to follow their dreams, no matter how impossible they may seem at first.

“Now more than ever, this is a time full of opportunities for international collaboration between all continents and space agencies around the world. There has never been a better time for those of you who want a career in this field. Search, ask, propose, discover – Romanians have enormous potential,” said Dumitru Prunariu, the first and only Romanian cosmonaut to have been in space.

The Minister of Education and Research, Prof. Daniel David, PhD, opened the NASA Space Apps Challenge 2025 Hackathon and encouraged Romanian participation at the most representative and successful level possible.

“I thought of five things that mattered to me and that might also help the participants. ‘The impossible remains so until we change it,’ as Nelson Mandela said. We must always aim for big, complex, and complicated things, the solution of which changes paradigms, having a substantial impact and great positive social relevance. Then, ‘the most practical thing is a good theory’, to paraphrase Kurt Lewin, meaning that an appropriate theoretical framework helps us to address complex and complicated issues correctly and comprehensively, preparing for disruptive, not just incremental, innovations. ‘A problem well stated is half solved’ (Charles Kettering), in the sense that complex or complicated situations must be filtered through powerful theories in order to clearly define the problem in terms of the objective: where we are in relation to where we want to be. “Sometimes we have to invent new problems” (Gilles Deleuze), it is not enough to solve existing problems, more or better formulated, but we must define new ones, whose solution also involves innovations for the benefit of people. In this context, we can say that the best way to predict the future is to invent it yourself. And ‘in a competition, I always win or learn to win’”, said Daniel David, Minister of Education.

The three winning projects will be sent on to the global stage, where NASA specialists will choose the winners from thousands of projects. In the global stage, 10 prizes are offered for: best use of science, best use of data, best use of technology, galactic impact, best mission concept, most inspiring project, best story, global connection, art and technology, local impact.

Global winners will have the opportunity to visit a NASA center or facility, where they will be awarded and discover the latest scientific achievements directly from agency leaders.

The event in Bucharest took place at the headquarters of Upgrade Education, a startup that prepares Romanian high school students to be admitted to top universities abroad. The event in Cluj-Napoca took place at the ClujHub coworking space.

“Why is it important to organize this event in Romania? Because Romania has potential. And not just technological potential, but especially human potential. We are surrounded by a generation of young people who ask “why not?” instead of “is it possible?”, who want to be part of the solution, not just observe the problems. We want to give them the opportunity to be seen, heard, validated. To give them access to tools, data, mentors, inspiration. To show them that you can change the world, step by step, and that you can start right here, in a room in Bucharest or Cluj, with a good idea and a determined and hard-working team. When we put our minds together, but especially our hearts, even the sky is no longer the limit. And we go beyond space,” said Diana Iosu, founder of DiFine PR and organizer of the hackathon in Bucharest.

The mission of the NASA Space Apps Challenge is to stimulate collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking, encourage interest in Earth and space exploration, raise global awareness of NASA data, and develop the next generation of scientists, engineers, technologists, and designers.

Partners for this edition included the US Embassy, Microsoft, Stripe, NATO, Data Sweep, Techcelerator, Upgrade Education, EKA, Startup Reaktor, ROSPIN, Republica Bio, BISM, Artesana, Petru, Vitamin Aqua, Women in Tech, UEFISCDI, Youni Choice, Parsec.ro, and media partners Radio Guerrilla, Start-up.ro, Revista Știință & Tehnică, Mindcraft Stories.

Among the space agencies partnering with the event are: the European Space Agency, the Australian Space Agency, the Brazilian Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation, the Italian Space Agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, the Mexican Space Agency, the National Commission for Space Activities in Argentina, the National Space Agency of Bahrain, the Paraguayan Space Agency, the National Space Agency of South Africa, and the Turkish Space Agency.

In Romania, the world’s largest hackathon is organized by DiFine PR, ROTSA, and ClujHub. The first edition of the NASA Space Apps Challenge in Romania took place in 2016.