Amazon lays off hundreds of employees in Romania

The American giant Amazon is laying off several hundred employees from its Retail Business Services division in Iași. Thus, for the third year in a row, the largest employer in Iași County is laying off part of its staff.
Amazon staff in Iași were informed on this occasion that the company is completely abandoning the delivery of this catalog creation service to their partners, but that there will be no staff reductions among the company’s IT staff.
At the moment, the decision is limited to a series of non-technical roles, which target the Retail Business Services team. The company, however, claims that it remains dedicated to continued investments in the region and that this change in the staffing scheme does not mean a step back from the Iași market.
“Following a thorough analysis, we have announced our plans which may include reducing the number of employees in the Retail Business Services team in Romania. We have already informed the employees whose roles may be impacted and we will take the necessary measures to protect their rights during this process,” said Aleksandra Zarychta-Kuzalska, Corporate Communications Lead in CEE, quoted by Ziarul de Iași.
At the end of 2024, the Iași-based IT giant had 3,424 employees, almost 20% fewer than in the peak year, 2022, when the American company established in Iași operated with an average number of 4,234 employees.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002