Amazon lays off hundreds of employees in Romania

The American giant Amazon is laying off several hundred employees from its Retail Business Services division in Iași. Thus, for the third year in a row, the largest employer in Iași County is laying off part of its staff.

Amazon staff in Iași were informed on this occasion that the company is completely abandoning the delivery of this catalog creation service to their partners, but that there will be no staff reductions among the company’s IT staff.

At the moment, the decision is limited to a series of non-technical roles, which target the Retail Business Services team. The company, however, claims that it remains dedicated to continued investments in the region and that this change in the staffing scheme does not mean a step back from the Iași market.

“Following a thorough analysis, we have announced our plans which may include reducing the number of employees in the Retail Business Services team in Romania. We have already informed the employees whose roles may be impacted and we will take the necessary measures to protect their rights during this process,” said Aleksandra Zarychta-Kuzalska, Corporate Communications Lead in CEE, quoted by Ziarul de Iași.

At the end of 2024, the Iași-based IT giant had 3,424 employees, almost 20% fewer than in the peak year, 2022, when the American company established in Iași operated with an average number of 4,234 employees.