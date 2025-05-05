DevTalks 2025 Turns Bucharest into a Major Tech Hub in CEE

DevTalks Romania, the largest technology event in Southeast Europe, returns on June 4–5 at Romexpo, gathering over 7,000 participants, more than 150 local and international speakers, and 80+ leading tech companies across 14 technical stages. Global tech giants like OpenAI, Microsoft, and GitHub headline this year’s edition, solidifying Bucharest’s role as a key innovation hotspot.
This year’s edition stands out with its powerful speaker lineup and top-tier exhibitors showcasing the latest trends in AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, Java, gaming, and more. The event will feature:
-
Masterclasses with renowned international experts
-
Tech Edu workshops for children
-
1-on-1 mentorship from business and social impact leaders
-
A collaborative tech bootcamp in nature
-
Access to funding and a global investor network
The exhibition space will showcase revolutionary solutions from companies like Microsoft, Google, UiPath, Adobe, Amazon, and Stripe. Technical content spans 14 themed stages with keynotes and discussions led by:
-
Teodora Musatoiu (OpenAI) on AI agent systems and multimodal reasoning
-
Kevin Dubois (Red Hat) on embedding AI in Java apps
-
Anders Lybecker (Microsoft) on future cloud architectures and AI
-
Prof. Ganna Pogrebna (Charles Sturt University) on AI’s impact on cybersecurity
-
Adrien Pessu (GitHub) on AI-powered software security tools
“The presence of tech giants such as UiPath, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe or Stripe at DevTalks Romania (some of them exclusively in the region) confirms that we are the most relevant technology conference in Southeastern Europe. With a complete technology ecosystem, a large exhibition area and a 360° experience that goes beyond the boundaries of traditional IT, DevTalks is no longer just an event, but a strategic landmark for the tech industry. The growing interest from international professionals shows us that DevTalks actively contributes to shaping the future of the region’s tech, therefore, we will continue to focus on building a connected and innovation-oriented community, both locally and internationally.” Roxana Sluser, Project Manager DevTalks Romania
Learn more and register at: www.devtalks.ro
