Instant Factoring attracts a new round of investments of EUR 600,00

Instant Factoring, a digital factoring fintech in Romania, receives a new round of investment worth EUR 600,000. Among the investors is MicroEurope, a company that aims to bring the resources and expertise of its members to the microfinance sector in Europe.



For MicroEurope, Instant Factoring is the first investment in Romania and as a result of this partnership it will occupy a position on the Instant Factoring board.

“This new funding round is an opportunity that will allow us to explore international markets with a view to expansion. In addition, it gives us confidence and confirms once again that we are an important pillar in the financing sector in Romania. In the near future, we plan to launch a new business line, micro-credits for small companies with a turnover of up to 2 million euros”, said Cristian Ionescu, CEO of Instant Factoring.

“At Instant Factoring we found a fertile ground for confrontation of ideas. We found competent people who are open to change, motivated and determined to improve their services. They have the ability to listen and a willingness to engage. We are proud to start this journey in Romania with Instant Factoring. We at MicroEurope understand that factoring is a powerful tool for financial inclusion“, explained Andrea Limone, CEO of MicroEurope.

“MicroEurope’s investment in Instant Factoring is the first investment of funds and trust in a fintech microfinance institution in Eastern Europe at the development stage. Until now, none of the other social investors in the microfinance sector in Romania have dared to look at this emerging new segment, especially in Eastern Europe. This investment is an example and a strong statement to other European social investors,” said Maria Doiciu, advisor to the Romanian Microfinance Association and one of the funders of MicroEurope.

The partnership brings benefits to both parties: Instant Factoring now has access to the expertise of MicroEurope’s specialists, which will allow it to expand its range of financial products, and MicroEurope adds an innovative fintech to its portfolio, which will continue its mission to provide financial services and support to entrepreneurs in Romania.

“The fact that MicroEurope, a company made up of professionals with extensive experience in the field, has chosen Instant Factoring as its first investment gives us the courage to continue what we have started to do: to truly be there for entrepreneurs in Romania, with all the tools at our disposal. The expertise of our new partners will give us the necessary support to develop in other European markets”, added Cristian Ionescu.

“It is time for the European microfinance sector to introduce innovative instruments. Our challenge is to stand alongside Europe’s dynamic financial institutions, which are keen to create jobs and add social value. MicroEurope wants to bring to the table a mix of financial resources and the expertise of our specialists,” said Giampietro Pizzo, President of MicroEurope.

“Economic and financial sustainability, together with high social impact and care for the environment: these are the principles we operate by. Instant Factoring has what it takes to meet these needs. The dialogue over the past months and the sharing of the strategy to be developed led to the unanimous decision of MicroEurope members to support the Romanian fintech on its path to growth,” he added.