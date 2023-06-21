Tailent and Crayon announce partnership to accelerate digital transformation for companies

Tailent, a Romanian-based RPA technology provider company that specializes in providing affordable and approachable business process automation software, today announced the launching of a strategic partnership with Crayon, a global leader in innovation and IT services. The partnership will be focused on providing end-to-end digital solutions to organizations seeking to accelerate their digital transformation and will initially focus on serving clients from the European market.

Through this collaboration, customers will receive access to Tailent Automation Platform, allowing organizations to automate processes of any complexity. This collaboration will expand Crayon’s service portfolio, offering clients a faster, easier, and more cost-effective robotic process automation (RPA) platform.

“Our Automation Platform is designed to be approachable, with a proven track record of delivering the lowest TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) in the market and the fastest ROI (Return On Investment), allowing organizations of any size to benefit from process automation. We are thrilled to join forces with Crayon and help even more businesses realize the benefits of digital transformation”, said Mario Popescu, CEO of Tailent.

The partnership will leverage Crayon’s expertise in strategy, innovation, and change management to help clients identify areas for optimization and develop customized solutions to improve their business processes. Tailent’s Automation Platform will be a key component of these solutions, enabling organizations to reduce manual errors, increase productivity, and free up employees to focus on higher-value tasks.

“We are excited to partner with Tailent and offer our clients a powerful and affordable tool for automating business processes and improving operational efficiency. Together we can help organizations across industries tackle their most pressing challenges and achieve their digital transformation goals”, said Razvan Ene, General Manager of Crayon Romania.

The partnership between Tailent and Crayon will enable businesses to accelerate their transformation efforts and stay competitive in today’s rapidly changing digital landscape. Furthermore, companies can benefit from additional advantages when it comes to Robotic Process Automation (RPA). RPA is a criterion aligned with the Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI). As a result, projects applying for funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) that contain RPA, in addition to other technologies, will receive extra points, so they can get more funding.