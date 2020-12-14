Tellence, Redis Labs build cloud R&D center with Tellence in Bucharest

Tellence, a leading provider of high-tech Software & Engineering services, announced today that it will expand its collaboration with Redis Labs to create a new product development team focused on Redis Enterprise Cloud, Redis Labs’ fully managed Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) offering. Tellence will work in partnership with Redis Labs’ Research & Development leadership to build a significant cloud services R&D center in Romania staffed with developers who are experienced in full stack Java development over cloud infrastructure, DevOps engineering, quality assurance, and automation engineering.

Redis Enterprise Cloud is a cost-effective, fully managed DBaaS available as a hybrid and multi-cloud solution across Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and AWS. Built on a serverless concept, Redis Enterprise Cloud simplifies and automates database provisioning. Designed for modern distributed applications, Redis Enterprise Cloud also delivers sub-millisecond performance at a virtually infinite scale. This allows developers and operations teams to deliver intelligent, high-performance, scalable, and resilient applications faster using Redis native data structures and modern data models.

“The database market is rapidly moving to the cloud and we’re accelerating our investment in Redis Enterprise Cloud to deliver a market-leading service to our customers – as they make their own shift to building applications that require real-time, intelligent data processing in the cloud. We believe we’ve found the right partner in Tellence which has an impeccable track record in creating engineering teams with expertise and that can push technology forward. Bucharest offers a wealth of experienced engineering talent and because it is in close proximity with Redis Labs engineering leadership in Tel Aviv, offers the best foundation for a successful collaboration,” said Itai Raz, Chief R&D Officer, Redis Labs.