The first learning fair with interactive stands, live demos and the possibility to test installations and digital activations

Learning Architect and Cyber ​​Event, two companies whose mission is to create healthy, dynamic and high-performing organizations through training programs and experiential events, invite the HR and L&D community from Romania to Learning F(l)air, on July 25, 2023, between 10:00-17:00, at Hotel Caro.

This event is an interactive learning fair in the area of ​​soft skills and leadership, where participants have access to a multitude of current learning solutions, live demos and have the opportunity to test the installations and digital activations of the Cyber ​​Event. Participation is free, but prior registration is required to access the live demos.

The fair will offer visitors the opportunity to participate in demo sessions, facilitated live, and to talk with certified experts, at the interactive stands, organized on three levels: Better People, Better Teams, Better Organizations:

Better People – solutions for developing soft skills and leadership:·

• “Savannah – emotionally intelligent communication games”, the first boardgame in Romania that trains participants to communicate constructively and consciously (with live facilitated demo);·

• “S.A.V.I.R.O.A.D. – the leader-coach games”, the most innovative way in which people managers train in impactful conversations (with live facilitated demo);

• Inner Game, created by Timothy Gallway, founder of The Inner Game Institute, offers the opportunity to experience new insights for immediate life and performance improvement by transforming your personal inner game (with live facilitated demo);

Better Teams – solutions for developing teams in organizations:

• The Culture of Emotion, a dynamic and practical methodology, through which a healthy emotional culture is built in teams, using the international Emotional Culture Deck methodology;·

• Game of Trust, a boardgame created by Team Stories, where team members are encouraged to have meaningful conversations about how to build trust;·

• Team Coaching with Harvard’s 6 Team Conditions, the methodology by which the growth needs of the team can be addressed and the systemic conditions that determine the effectiveness of a team can be measured (with live facilitated demo);

Better Organizations – with solutions for creating a company culture, be it one of inclusion or psychological safety, solutions for engagement at the organizational level, as well as for the efficiency of processes and internal communication:

• The M.A.G.I.C. of Engagement, a program under the DecisionWise license, about the 5 factors that determine commitment and well-being at work: Meaning, Autonomy, Growth, Impact, Connection (with live facilitated demo);

• Workflow Effectiveness, a methodology of People Analytics, through which the architecture of the organization and teams can be identified and optimized.

Trade show attendees also have the chance to test some of the technology installations and activations in the Cyber ​​Event portfolio and talk to company representatives about how they can integrate technology to create memorable experiences:

• how can I create an immersive experience that differentiates an event from traditional ones;

• how digital installations and activations drive engagement and interactivity;

• how digital elements offer infinite possibilities for customizing the event.

Registration is free of charge, but seat the the live demo sessions are limited, so prior registration is required at www.learning-architect.ro.