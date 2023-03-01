The top 100 programmers in Romania will compete in the first hackathon dedicated to new technologies

Over 100 experienced programmers will participate in The Bucharest Hackathon, an event that aims to create the largest community of programmers in Romania who are passionate about new technology. The winners of the hackathon will receive a total of $10,000 in prizes.

“We started this project with the objective of offering experienced programmers a weekend to work with technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain in their preferred language, without the goal of creating a new business, but just to solve interesting problems imagined by them or inspired by our proposals. We will create the largest community of experienced programmers in Romania, who work in internationally exposed companies. Their skills will help them solve complex problems and have fun writing code,” said Andrei Pitis, co-founder of The Bucharest Hackathon and CEO.

The Bucharest Hackathon will take place on March 11-12 (and, if necessary, programmers will be able to spend the night of March 11-12 coding) at Beans & Dots Coffee Shop, in the heart of Bucharest. Registration for the program can be done until March 10th, 2023.

“We are excited to contribute to a competition that has all the prerequisites to become defining for developers in Bucharest and, why not, internationally. We all need a challenge beyond our daily tasks to increase our performance and broaden our horizons. Participating in a hackathon offers us the opportunity to interact with new technologies, meet new people, and hopefully find ingenious solutions. Part of our team will be with the participants to guide them in solving problems using Blockchain technology,” said Flavian Manea, the other co-founder of The Bucharest Hackathon.

Several prizes with a total value of $10,000 will be offered at the hackathon. The jury consists of IT entrepreneurs and top executives with roles in technical departments of companies such as genezio, Bware Labs, Google, Softbinator, Microsoft, UiPath, LeaseBlocks, and GitHub.

At The Bucharest Hackathon, programmers can work on any software or hardware project that uses blockchain, AI, and DevTools technologies. Teams will be made up of 2-4 members.

The main partners of the event are genezio and Bware Labs, and among the partners of the first edition of The Bucharest Hackathon are Runtime Verification, Stripe, Aptos, Axelar, GitHub, and Elrond.

The Bucharest Hackathon aims to become a periodic event in which programmers learn from each other and solve together global problems that have not yet been solved, while having fun together creating a more beautiful future through technology.