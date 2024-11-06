Three Romanian AI Startups on Track to Becoming Unicorns

The three Romanian startups are:
1. Druid AI
- Country: Romania
- Founded: 2018
- Description: DRUID AI provides a platform for building conversational AI applications that enhance customer experiences and boost productivity across various industries.
- Latest Funding Round: Series B, 2023
- Total Funding: €47 million
- Investors: Endeavor, GapMinder Venture Partners, Hoxton Ventures, Karma Ventures, Smedvig Capital, TQ Ventures, and Verve Ventures
2. Dexory
- Country: Romania
- Founded: 2015
- Description: Dexory delivers a real-time representation of warehouse conditions using data captured by autonomous robots, providing continuous access via its digital platform.
- Latest Funding Round: Series B, 2024
- Total Funding: €85 million
- Investors: Atomico, Bootstrap Europe, Capnamic Ventures, DTCP, Lakestar, Latitude Ventures, and WaVe-X
3. FintechOS
- Country: Romania
- Founded: 2017
- Description: A fintech platform that simplifies and accelerates the launch of financial products, allowing companies to quickly adapt to market demands.
- Latest Funding Round: Series B, 2024
- Total Funding: €144 million
- Investors: BlackRock, Cipio Partners, Earlybird Venture Capital, GapMinder Venture Partners, Molten Ventures, and OTB Ventures
