Koepp Romania Expands Production with New 4th Factory Hall
The German rubber parts and manufacturing company Koepp Romania is expanding its production capacity in Romania, reports 2mnews.ro. The company will build its fourth production hall in Ariniș, with an investment estimated at over 2.1 million lei.
The new hall will be equipped with industrial machinery for rubber sheet production. The German firm expects to start production in the new hall within three years.
Koepp Romania (formerly Rubbertec SRL) is owned by the W. Kopp GmbH & Co. KG holding, which has been fully controlled since 2014 by the German Raab entrepreneurial family, with Achim Raab serving as the managerial head. The company has production facilities in Germany, Romania, and India.
Last year, the company reported nearly 82 million lei in revenue and a net profit of 12.4 million lei, employing 160 people.
