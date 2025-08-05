1Health Biotech Startup Bootcamp Kicks Off

BioMentorHub, an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to supporting young researchers in the life sciences from Romania and the diaspora, has officially launched the 1Health Biotech Startup Bootcamp – Romania’s first entrepreneurship program focused exclusively on applied biotechnology. This bootcamp is part of the One Health Incubator initiative, which aims to foster the creation of new biotech startups in Romania by leveraging research results with applications in human, animal, and environmental health.

From the 22 teams that applied to this first edition, the organizers selected 8 teams from Romania and the Republic of Moldova. During the online launch event on July 25, opened by Dr. Michael-Bogdan Mărgineanu, President of BioMentorHub, the teams had the chance to meet each other, engage for the first time with their mentors, and participate in the first workshop delivered by Oxentia – Oxford’s Global Innovation Consultancy (UK).

Selected teams:

FIAFOODS – Designs functional food products tailored to the dietary needs of people with chronic conditions (King Michael I University of Life Sciences, Timișoara).

Innovation – Develops new biosensor technologies for enhanced protein detection and diagnostics (Technical University of Moldova, Chișinău).

MediLab3D – Creates customized surgical tools using advanced 3D printing technologies and biocompatible materials (Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Bucharest).

Nutri4P – Builds digital health solutions to manage rare metabolic diseases through personalized nutritional support.

PerDiFly – Advances personalized medicine through in vivo genetic models for metabolic diseases (Babeș-Bolyai University, Cluj-Napoca).

Salisense – Innovates in non-invasive diagnostics and immune monitoring using saliva-based tests.

SynCAPE – Explores natural compounds and bioactive molecules through sustainable synthesis and delivery methods (King Michael I University of Life Sciences, Timișoara).

Vostea – Operates in the field of smart medical implants and biomaterials for orthopedic applications (Politehnica University of Timișoara).

“We were thrilled to see such a warm and inspiring start to the 1Health Biotech Startup Bootcamp. Meeting the teams and global mentors gave us a powerful launch. We’re excited to move forward together and help ignite the biotechnology revolution in Romania,” said Daniela Pavlicenco and Adrian Radu, project managers and two of the co-founders of the One Health Incubator.

The program will take place in hybrid format throughout August and from September 1–19, with the final week held in person in Timișoara. Participants will follow a practical curriculum, including activities in business modelling, regulatory strategy, IP protection, fundraising, and pitching sessions.

A key component of the program is mentorship, provided by international experts from five countries – the UK, USA, Germany, Poland, and Sweden – with vast experience in innovation, investment, and life sciences startup development.

One such expert is Sebastián Tagle, senior consultant at Oxentia, who has supported entrepreneurship and mentored over 150 companies within global innovation ecosystems:

“I was truly delighted to lead a pitching session for the One Health Incubator’s online bootcamp. Thank you, Biomentorhub, for trusting us to manage this vital part of the program. I enjoyed interacting with participants who presented remarkable innovations, and their proactive involvement made the session even more engaging.”

For the selected teams, the program is more than just training. It’s their first external validation, their first real encounter with investors, and often, the first concrete step toward turning an idea into a business.

“For us, as participants, the opening day of the 1Health Biotech Startup Bootcamp was both inspiring and energizing. We had the opportunity to engage with experienced mentors from around the world and meet ambitious teams. You could really feel the energy and shared sense of purpose. We’re excited about what’s ahead and proud to be part of this program,” said the FIAFOODS team (USVT Timișoara).

“We’re really happy with the start of the bootcamp. The first sessions already gave us useful tools and a fresh perspective to better shape our idea. We had a long team meeting and an excellent training on how to pitch and structure our story. The online courses helped us think more clearly and explore the true potential behind our project,” added the Innovation team (Technical University of Moldova).