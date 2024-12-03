The Competition Council has authorized the transaction by which Mini-Farm SRL intends to take over 10 pharmacies belonging to Tinos Farm SRL, located in Bucharest and Ilfov County.

Mini-Farm SRL is mainly present on the retail market of pharmaceutical and parapharmaceutical products through pharmacies. Mini-Farm SRL owns 117 pharmacies in Tulcea, Constanța counties and in the Municipality of Bucharest.

The 10 pharmacies belonging to Tinos Farm sell pharmaceutical and parapharmaceutical products.

“Following the analysis, the Competition Council found that this operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or on a substantial part of it and that there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment. The decision will be published on the website of the national competition authority, after the removal of confidential information”, says a press release by the Competition Council.