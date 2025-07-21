Kinetic Opens €4M Flagship Rehab Clinic in Bucharest

Kinetic, part of the Regina Maria private healthcare network, has launched Kinetic Flagship – an outpatient medical recovery center following an investment of nearly €4 million.
The new clinic, strategically located in northern Bucharest, features two hydrokinetotherapy pools – one for adults and children, and one for infants – a medical robotics studio, a salt room, infrared sauna, a sensory studio for children, individual physiotherapy offices, and a biomechanics and posture analysis studio.
Kinetic currently operates five clinics in Bucharest, Cluj, and Iași, with expansion plans for Timișoara.
