Newly established foreign capital companies Romania up by 30.7% this year

The number of companies with foreign capital newly established in Romania increased, in the first ten months of 2022, by 30.7%, compared to the similar period in 2021, to 6,175 units, according to the data centralized by the National Trade Registry Office.

The 6,175 new companies had a total subscribed capital of more than 35 million dollars, 2.7% lower than that of the companies registered between January and October 2021, of more than 36 million dollars. In October 2022, 652 companies with foreign participation in the share capital were registered.

Depending on the fields of activity, the most registrations were registered in September in wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repair (24.69% of the total), professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities (21.78% ), and transport, storage and communications (17.18%).

At the end of October 2022, there were 243,022 companies with foreign participation in the share capital in Romania. The value of the subscribed capital was over 67 billion dollars.

Most foreign investors come from Italy, respectively 51,579 (subscribed capital of 4.009 billion dollars), but the highest value of the social capital belongs to 5,842 Dutch companies, respectively 12.599 billion dollars.