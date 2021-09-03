OMV Petrom celebrates 20 years since its listing on the BVB

OMV Petrom managed to increase its market value more than 15 times in the 20 years of trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: from 1.6 billion lei at the end of 2001, to 25 billion lei at the closing of the stock exchange trading day of September 2, 2021. Based on the market capitalization, OMV Petrom is the largest Romanian company on the stock exchange.

The company’s shares have been traded under the SNP ticker symbol since September 3, 2001. Recently, global index provider FTSE Russell announced the inclusion of OMV Petrom in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series, starting September 20.

“The history of the modern stock exchange, re-established in 1995, is closely related to the 20 years trading history of OMV Petrom shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange. Today, we mark an important moment for the entire capital market community, SNP being one of the shares that arouse the interest of both international and local investors. OMV Petrom’s performance in the last 20 years has become a benchmark for many Romanian companies and we want this success story to inspire other companies, both in the private sector and those owned by the State”, said Radu Hanga, president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“20 years after the listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, we are proud of our transformation. We have become a modern and sustainable, high-performing company with a solid financial position. Due to the nature of our activity, we have a fundamental role in Romania: we supply about 40% of the country’s crude oil and gas demand and up to 10% of the country’s electricity production. We are part of the Romanian social and economic fabric, as a major investor and contributor to the state budget and also thorugh our involvement in social causes that are relevant for the country. We will continue to invest to capture market opportunities and adapt to the new energy context, generating value for all stakeholders”, said Christina Verchere, CEO of OMV Petrom.

In 15 of the 20 years of trading on the stock exchange, OMV Petrom distributed dividends to shareholders, the SNP share having an average dividend yield of approximately 6%. OMV Petrom is one of the most liquid shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, being included in almost all BVB indices, respectively in BET, BET-TR, BET-XT, BET-XT-TR, BETPlus, BET-NG, BET-BK, and ROTX.

“Our capital market needs more companies such as OMV Petrom. We are glad that together with OMV Petrom, that will be included, as of September 20th, in the all-cap indices of FTSE Russell, we can increase Romania’s visibility among institutional investors. The company is also one of the promoters of Corporate Governance and one of the companies with the best communication with investors, as it results from the VEKTOR indicator released by ARIR. We are proud to have such a partner in all our endeavors to make the capital market more visible both locally and internationally”, said Adrian Tanase, CEO of Bucharest Stock Exchange.

In the 20 years of presence on the stock exchange, approximately 1.3 million transactions with SNP shares were made. From the moment of listing until September 2, 2021, investors traded SNP shares worth over 13 billion lei. More than 41 billion SNP shares have also been traded on the stock exchange over the past two decades.

Since its listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, OMV Petrom has undergone an extensive transformation. After the privatization of the company in 2004, OMV Petrom invested significantly in modernizing, diversifying and expanding the company’s activities. Investments in the period 2005-2020 amounted to 16 billion euros, OMV Petrom being the largest private investor in Romania.