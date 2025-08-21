Orange Romania Launches Network APIs Challenge

Orange Romania, through Orange Fab and 5G Lab, is launching the Network APIs Challenge, an initiative dedicated to the local tech community and IT innovators – including startups, freelancers, students, developers, and industry experts – to explore and test the capabilities offered by a new generation of Network APIs, available for the first time in Romania. Interested participants are invited to discover the potential of integrating network APIs into their own digital applications and solutions.

The challenge aims to create opportunities for co-innovation with local partners in the context of the transition to the new 5G Standalone network, which will enable users to access differentiated services through the concept of network slicing. Orange Romania is counting on the local tech community to explore new use cases, from financial applications and digital identity to solutions for public safety, logistics, media, and entertainment. The best solutions will be announced in December.

Over a three-month period, participants in the Challenge will have access to 7 APIs that follow the protocol defined by the international developer CAMARA, a global open-source initiative supported by GSMA and TM Forum, aiming to define open standards for Network APIs that are interoperable across mobile network operators.

The goal of the Challenge organized by Orange Romania is twofold: to facilitate testing of network capabilities through APIs, and to generate ideas and concrete prototypes that demonstrate their impact in real-world applications. These APIs pave the way for new digital services, where the network becomes an active partner in ensuring security, reliability, and personalized user experiences.

The APIs available for testing in the competition are:

SIM Swap – detects recent SIM card changes, essential for preventing SIM-jacking or SMS authentication interception fraud.

KYC Match – verifies user identity by matching the data entered in an application with information validated by the network operator.

Geofencing – creates virtual zones and sends automatic notifications when a device enters or leaves a defined perimeter.

Device Location Verification – confirms whether a device is at a specific location using mobile network data instead of GPS.

Device Reachability Status – determines a device’s connectivity (online via data, SMS, or offline), relevant for sending critical notifications.

Quality on Demand (QoD) – temporarily prioritizes network traffic for a specific application or service.

Population Density Data – provides access to anonymized data on population density in a certain area.

Participants will be invited to Orange’s two research laboratories in Bucharest and Iași, 5G Labs, where they will have access to cutting-edge 5G Standalone network infrastructure to test the available APIs using compatible devices.

For those interested in exploring the potential of Network APIs and understanding how to integrate these capabilities into their digital solutions, Orange Romania will host a webinar on September 25. The online session will include technical demonstrations, detailed onboarding explanations, and international showcases demonstrating practical applications of APIs in fields such as security, media, and IoT.

Participants will receive technical support from Orange teams throughout the project, access to documentation, testing environments, and guidance from an international team of mentors specializing in network, Network APIs cybersecurity, business development, and UX.

Complete information about the Network APIs Challenge can be accessed at orangefab.ro.